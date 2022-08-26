The 2022 Saluda team didn't have a lot of question marks on offense heading into the season, with the exception of what would the running game look like?
That answer seemingly worked its way out on Friday night, as the combination of Brayden Williams and Kenmane Brunson led the Tigers to a 34-7 win at Ridge Spring-Monetta.
"We kind of sputtered at the very beginning," Saluda head coach Stewart Young said. "We figured out that we had to run it. We ran Brayden Williams and Kenmane Brunson. We had to run it. They were taking away the screen game and the deep ball. We found our running game a little bit tonight, so that was encouraging."
Brunson scored the game's first touchdown with a 7-yard run, followed by a Jonah McCary 5-yard scamper for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Williams added a touchdown from a 17-yard run.
Defensively, the Tigers rebounded after a slow start to the game last week, stifling the Trojans until the final play of the game when they scored against the second-team defense.
"The defense played really well," Young said. "Pretty similar offense (against RS-M and Mid-Carolina). They ran the ball first, so I think we learned a lot from last week, learning how to tackle better and get off blocks and fill gaps."
Saluda travels to Ninety Six for its Week 2 matchup.
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 14 20 0 0 — 34
Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
S — KenMane Brunson 6 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
S — Jonah McCary 3 run (Espinoza kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Brayden Williams 12 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Williams 2 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Tyleke Mathis 11 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
RSM — James Bosket 84 run (Alex Burdett kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - S: Brayden Williams 7-91, Kyree Etheredge 11-93, 5 Jonah McCary 2-31, KenMane Brunson 3-28, Tyleke Mathis 1-11, Darrion Butler 2-5, Drew Arant 2-4. RSM: James Bosket 6-144, Ty Adams 8-33, Deante Hopkins 6-4, J'Krayh Taylor 4-1, Cam Samuels 1-0, Alex Burdett 1-(-30).