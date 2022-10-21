Saluda overpowers Fox Creek From staff reports Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyleke Mathis rushed for 157 yards on just seven carries and scored three touchdowns as Saluda blanked Fox Creek 42-0 Friday night in a Region 3-2A matchup.Saluda (7-2 overall, 2-2 region) now has an important game next week at Batesburg-Leesville. That game will have playoff-seeding implications.On Friday night, the Tigers did all of their scoring in the first half and cruised in the final two quarters.Saluda racked up 332 total yards and held Fox Creek to just 74.Tigers quarterback Drew Arant was 9-of-14 passing for 111 yards and had two TD passes, both to Jonah McCary, who had 61 yards receiving. Jaquavious Moore had Saluda's other touchdown on a scoop-and-score fumble recovery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Saluda Fox Creek Touchdown Sport American Football Tiger Seeding Implication Jonah Mccary Most read sports Samantha Parker turns tears into excellence for Greenwood volleyball 7 Lakelands players selected to North-South game Justice Served: Justice Lomax recognized as Player of the Week Emerald City Juniors grows volleyball in the Emerald City GCS volleyball rallies around Bertha Submit game results Share your scores with us. Submit results Young Eagles Rally Day a success Karlie Hill October Yard of the Month Lander recognizes alumni for outstanding record of service