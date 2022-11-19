JOHNSTON — When Saluda needed something to happen Friday night, it got it.
A big run from one of its top backs? Got it.
A turnover? Got it.
An avenging win over your top rival in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs?
Got it.
After a tear-jerking loss to Strom Thurmond just six weeks ago, the Tigers left the rematch with all smiles Friday night after a convincing 28-0 win over the Rebels.
“We were determined. We had a heck of a week of practice. We didn’t have to fire them up, they were fired up,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “It was an emotional week, an emotional day for all of our kids. You can just tell, and they were ready.”
That readiness was evident in all phases of the third-round bout, especially on defense. The Saluda defense gave up 191 yards of offense, but when the Rebels were driving, the Tigers stopped them where it counted.
Four Thurmond drives were stopped inside the Saluda 10, ending in a fumble through the back of the end zone, two turnovers on downs and a Zion Wright interception.
“We never gave up a touchdown to those guys all year, zero in two games, that’s pretty impressive,” Young said. “I’m proud of our defense.”
Including the first-quarter fumble and Wright’s pick, the Tiger defense also corralled two other interceptions, with the most crucial coming in the third.
Junior Kenmane Brunson took his pick 32 yards back to the house, which put Saluda up by four scores, eventually becoming the largest loss the Rebels suffered this season.
On offense, Brunson made some plays in that department, too. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries, including a 4-yard touchdown just 45 seconds before halftime to put the Tigers up 21.
“He’s tough,” Young said. “He’s just tough, man. He’s a tough kid.
The rest of the Saluda offense also ran wild with senior Tyleke Mathis leading the charge with 105 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns.
The Tigers amounted to 254 yards of offense against a stingy Thurmond defense. One that gave up an average of 10.3 points per game coming into Friday and one that held Saluda to just three points in Week 7.
But in the middle of November, this one means a lot more than the one just a month ago.
“I was ready for it, I dreamed about it because I know when they beat us, I kept watching the videos, I couldn’t get it out of my head,” Brunson said. “It just felt great to go out there and get it back.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 7 14 7 0 — x
Strom Thurmond 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
S — Tyleke Mathis 2 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Mathis 41 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Kenmane Brunson 4 run (Espinoza kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S — Brunson 32 interception return (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Tyleke Mathis 14-105-2, Jonah McCary 4-40, Kenmane Brunson 9-40-1, Brayden Williams 5-2. ST: Chris Barnes 8-44, Michael Blocker 14-34, Quan Edmond 7-20, Izzy Glanton 3-16.
Passing — S: Jonah McCary 3-4-37, Drew Arant 3-8-30. ST: Quan Edmond 12-30-77-0-3.
Receiving — S: Zion Wright 3-50, Jamarcus Mobley 1-12, Jonah McCary 1-6, Tyleke Mathis 1--1. ST: G Bryant 5-33, Travis Kinard 5-29, Juju Stevens 1-13, Chris Barnes 1-2.
Records: Saluda (11-2), Strom Thurmond (10-3).
Next game: Saluda advances to the Upper State title game at Abbeville next Friday.