Coming off a huge win against Gilbert, Saluda coach Stewart Young wanted to make sure his team didn't get caught in a "trap game" against Pelion. After three days of practice, that was still a concern for the coach, but his team quickly squashed that fear, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, en route to a 42-0 win against Pelion.
"We started out with a bang," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "I don't know how many plays it took us to score 28, but it was very few. We decided to rest some guys and kind of vomited a little bit in the second quarter with bad snaps and penalties. Defensively, we were pretty sharp all night. We played a bunch of guys to try to develop some depth.
"We challenged them at halftime to come back out in the third quarter. Even though we were going to limit what we were going to do, we could still execute. And we did. ... I was very pleased with the kids."
Freshman Brayden Williams dominated the game on the ground. The freshman scored on Saluda's first touchdown on its first offensive play of the game, breaking numerous tackles en route to a 24-yard score. Overall, he finished with 126 yards.
Saluda quickly scored its other three touchdowns in the quarter, as Tyleke Mathis scored one on the ground and one through the air, while Williams added a second touchdown to end the quarter.
"He's just tenacious. He runs hard," Young said of Williams. "He's a freshman, so he's never had any experience playing at this level. To be doing what he's doing is pretty special. We just have to keep molding him into becoming a high school football running back. He's still learning."
Overall, Saluda finished with 370 yards of total offense, 238 of which came on the ground.
While its offense was clicking for most of the night, the Tigers defense dominated from the first snap.
Pelion ran 47 plays in the Thursday game and finished with just 43 yards. In comparison, the Panthers finished with 45 yards in penalties, while turning the ball over three times (an interception and two fumbles).
"To get the first shut out of the year was important for our defense, because we have a very big challenge next week with Strom Thurmond coming to town," Young said.
GAME SUMMARY
Pelion 0 0 0 0 — 0
Saluda 28 0 14 0 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
S— Brayden Williams 24 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
S — Tyleke Mathis 6 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Mathis 31 pass from Jonah McCary (Espinoza kick)
S — Williams 48 run (Espinoza kick)
THIRD QUARTER
S — McCary 0 run (Espinoza kick)
S — Drew Arant 28 pass from McCary (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Jonah McCary 10-14-132.
Passing — S: Brayden Williams 11-126, Ariyaun Brown 6-57, KenMane Brunson 5-37, Tyleke Mathis 2-22, Jonah McCary 1-0.
Receiving — S: Zion Wright 3-38, Tyleke Mathis 1-31, Drew Arant 2-27, Jamarcus Mobley 1-18, Jaylen Nick 1-11, Josh Uhlar 1-4, Brayden Williams 1-3.
Records: Pelion 3-3 (0-1), Saluda 6-0 (1-0).
Next game: Saluda will host Strom Thurmond on Oct. 7.