Saluda logo

Coming off a huge win against Gilbert, Saluda coach Stewart Young wanted to make sure his team didn't get caught in a "trap game" against Pelion. After three days of practice, that was still a concern for the coach, but his team quickly squashed that fear, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, en route to a 42-0 win against Pelion. 

"We started out with a bang," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "I don't know how many plays it took us to score 28, but it was very few. We decided to rest some guys and kind of vomited a little bit in the second quarter with bad snaps and penalties. Defensively, we were pretty sharp all night. We played a bunch of guys to try to develop some depth. 

Tags