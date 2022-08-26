ABBEVILLE — The good news for Abbeville? The Panthers racked up nearly 500 yards of total offense and their backup quarterback threw three touchdown passes.
The bad news? The Panthers' opponent, Powdersville, had 527 yards of total offense and hung 51 points on the home team, winning an offensive shootout 51-44 Friday night at Hite Stadium.
"It was an offensive display," Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. "Two different offenses — their weapons and our weapons colliding. I take the fault for the loss. I didn't do a good enough job preparing us defensively. Got us in some defenses we shouldn't have been in at times. This is all on me."
It is the first home loss for the No. 1-ranked Panthers since falling to Saluda in the Class 2A playoffs Nov. 29, 2019.
It was no shock to Nickles that Powdersville (2-0 overall), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, put up big numbers offensively. That's what the scouting report predicted.
Powdersville quarterback Eli Hudgins passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and highly touted running back Thomas Williams had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving TD. Williams rushed for 119 yards on on 12 carries. Hudgins was 15-of-29 passing for 273 yards.
"I didn't think we tackled well early," Nickles said. "In the second half, we had some assignment mistakes. Getting in the right defenses at the right time hurt us a little bit. I thought the third quarter we settled in defensively. But then, in the fourth quarter, we gave up some big plays."
Starting Abbeville quarterback Zay Rayford tweaked his hamstring early in the second half and had to leave the game. Backup QB Jay Hill helped keep the Panthers (1-1 overall) close, throwing three second-half touchdown passes. Hill was 3-of-5 passing for 113 yards and also rushed for 68 yards.
"Offensively, I don't think you could ask for much more, other than the fumbled snap we gave them, which ended up being the difference in the game," Nickles said.
Powdersville linebacker Owen Lewis is the one who scooped up that fumble and ran 23 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.
Jamal Marshall led the Panthers' rushing attack, racking up 166 yards on 14 carries. He and Rayford each had rushing TDs. Ty Cade caught two TD passes from Hill, and receiver Javario Tinch caught the other. Tinch had an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Abbeville will be at home again next Friday, where they will host defending Class 1A state champion and No. 1-ranked Southside Christian School.
GAME SUMMARY
Powdersville 13 17 0 21 – 51
Abbeville 14 7 0 23 – 44
FIRST QUARTER
P – Jack Hunsinger 10 pass from Eli Hudgins (Nate Spearman kick)
A – Jamal Marshall 22 run (kick failed)
A – Javario Tinch 81 punt return (Zay Rayford run)
P – Thomas Williams 4 run (kick blocked)
SECOND QUARTER
P – Hudgins 2 run (Spearman kick)
A – Rayford 27 run (Addison Nickles kick)
P – Hudgins 11 run (Spearman kick)
P – Spearman 29 FG
FOURTH QUARTER
A – Tinch 41 pass from Jay Hill (Nickles kick)
P – Williams 24 run (Spearman kick)
P – Owen Lewis 23 fumble recovery (Spearman kick)
A – Ty Cade 48 pass from Jay Hill (conversion run failed)
A — Nickles 39 FG
P — Williams 66 pass from Hudgins (Spearman kick)
A — Cade 23 pass from Hill (Nickles kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – P: Thomas Williams 12-119, Eli Hudgins 15-85, Jalen Rambert 7-26, Cooper Butler 1-10, Xavier Fowler 3-8, Elijah Hudgins 3-6. A: Jamal Marshall 14-166, Zay Rayford 8-73, Jay Hill 10-68, Jha'Lous Hadden 11-41, Altavious Patterson 5-21.
Passing – P: Eli Hudgins 15-29-273-0. A: Jay Hill 3-5-112-0, Zay Rayford 3-4-14-1, Demarcus Leach 1-4-0-0.
Receiving – P: Thomas Williams 3-96, Drake Sloan 5-95, Elijah Hudgins 2-24, Kyle Rice 1-22, Jack Hunsinger 2-19, Jalen Rambert 2-17. A: Ty Cade 3-71, Javario Tinch 2-47, Jay Hill 1-6, Jha'Louis Hadden 1-2.
Records: Abbeville 1-1, Powdersville 2-0
Next game: Southside Christian School at Abbeville, 7:30 p.m. Friday