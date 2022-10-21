Friday night was easily Emerald’s biggest game of the season.
In what was essentially a playoff game for both squads, the Vikings needed a win over Union County to clinch a postseason berth.
And they did not disappoint.
The Vikings dominated in nearly all aspects of the game, offense, defense and special teams, to take down the Yellow Jackets 44-8 at Frank Hill Stadium.
“We’ve competed with everyone and at times we’ve shot ourselves in the foot, we’re trying to learn how to win, just to get a region win is huge, but also knowing that it’s a win that can put us in the playoffs is an even bigger step by the program and our kids,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said.
“They laugh at me when I say this, but I’m a happy, fat, bald-headed man right now.”
After a 14-2 halftime score, Emerald immediately got the spark it needed. The Vikings ran a reverse on the second-half kickoff that saw Jaylen Foster run 35 yards to the Union County 40-yard-line.
A few plays later, Emerald ran another reverse, this time to Ean Ryans for a 26-yard touchdown run.
From then on, it was all Emerald.
The Vikings scored on their next three possessions before Foster returned a punt 80 yards to give Emerald its last points of the ballgame.
“We challenged our kids to go out and send out our seniors on a high note. I thought we played pretty hard, real fast and physical,” DuBose said. “I feel tonight could be our most complete game, and that’s a good thing towards the end.”
Quarterback Key Holloway also played a key role in the Vikings’ commanding win. The sophomore ran for 101 yards on 12 carries, passed for 102 and scored three all-purpose touchdowns.
“Key has weathered the storm and he works really hard at being the player he is,” DuBose said. “Whenever people sag on us, he can get loose with his feet, he’s electric and that showed tonight.”
Defensively, the Vikings didn’t allow the Yellow Jackets to get down the field very often. Emerald forced seven punts on Union County’s nine drives, including one that was blocked and recovered by the Vikings.
And when the Yellow Jackets had a chance to make it a ballgame early on, the Vikings shut them down. The Vikings knocked the ball out of Union County’s Cam Owens’ hands and promptly recovered it just six yards away from pay dirt.
With the win, Emerald earns its first playoff berth under DuBose in just his third year at the helm. This also gives the Vikings their fifth win on the season, more than the last two seasons combined.
“This is a big step for us just to get in the playoffs and I’ve learned this in my short time being a head coach: winning a football is not easy,” DuBose said. “Whenever you get one, especially a big one like this that puts us in the playoffs, it's huge for us.”
GAME SUMMARY
Union County 0 2 0 6 — 8
Emerald 7 7 20 10 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
E — Jaylen Foster 13 run (Maggie Findley kick)
SECOND QUARTER
UC — Team safety
E — Key Holloway 6 run (Findley kick)
THIRD QUARTER
E — Ean Ryans 26 run (Findley kick)
E — Jordan Greene 34 pass from Holloway (Findley kick)
E — Holloway 50 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
E — Rome Wideman 24 FG
E — Foster 80 punt return
UC — JaQuan Jeter 1 eun (Trenton Horne kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Key Holloway 12-101-2, Jaylen Foster 21-98-1, Ean Ryans 4-28, Jayden Turner 5-16. UC: Cam Owens 16-45, M.J. Porter 9-2, JaQuan Jeter 4-7-1.
Passing — E: Key Holloway 9-12-102-1. UC: M.J. Porter 5-8-81.
Receiving — E: Jaylen Foster 1-3, Ean Ryans 5-47, Max Divildiss 2-18, Jordan Greene 1-34-1. UC: Prescott Lindsay 1-2, Khristian Means 1-24, JaQuan Jeter 1-8, Will Turner 1-15, Josh Rice-Brandon 1-32.
Records: Emerald (5-4, 1-2), Union County (2-6, 0-3).
Next game: The Vikings will finish off their region slate next Friday at Clinton.