PENDLETON — Dixie traveled to Pendleton for a Week 0 matchup with the bulldogs and lost 41-9.
"We will have to go back and watch the film from tonight so we can correct our mistakes and be better next week," Dixie coach Vic Lollis said.
Early in the game, the Hornets found success with Hunter Satterfield using his speed off the edge. As the game went on, Satterfield's running room began to shrink as the Bulldogs' defense adjusted and didn't let him outside.
The middle of Pendleton's defense was stout all night, not allowing much room at all between the tackles. Pendleton's passing attack gave Dixie's defense trouble as the Bulldogs found holes in the Dixie secondary throughout the night.
The Hornets were in good position in the first quarter with the score tied at 6. in the second quarter, the Bulldogs extended the lead to 20-6. Once the Bulldogs came out of the half, they established the running game and kept the clock running to come away with the first win of the season.
Satterfield, who is the focal point for the Hornets' offensive attack, finished with 102 yards on 14 carries. Freshman Brandon Nance chipped in 67 yards on 11 carries, using his quickness to dart through holes.
Davis Smalley added three yards on nine carries, and quarterback Marshall Dunn completed 1 of 5 passes for 3 yards. Dixie's Andrew Nickles kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Dixie had several players go down with injuries throughout the game. The Hornets will have to see who is healthy for next week's home opener against Crescent.