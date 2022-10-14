It's a storyline that Saluda coach Stewart Young is tired of seeing.
On Friday, Saluda scored five touchdowns, but only two of them counted on the scoreboard, as three holding calls cost the Tigers three scores, resulting in a 26-15 loss at Silver Bluff.
"We had three touchdowns called back again tonight," Young said. "We just can't punch it in. We got stuffed at the goal line another time. That's basically four points that would have been huge. It's the same song and dance and, we have to fix it. We can't blame people, we have to fix it."
Of the three touchdowns called back two were on offense, a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jonah McCary and a passing touchdown to Tyleke Mathis. Mathis scored on a punt return, but that was also called back for a hold. Those three scores called back brings the number to seven in the past four games for the Tigers, as two touchdowns were called back against Gilbert and Strom Thurmond.
While its offense has been struggling to keep touchdowns on the board lately, Saluda's defense has been terrific the past couple of weeks. On Friday, it struggled, as two busted coverages resulted in two Silver Bluff touchdowns, while a miscommunication resulted in a third touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Saluda's two touchdowns that stuck were passing touchdowns from McCary, hitting Mathis on a 10-yard pass and Zion Wright for the second touchdown on a 7-yard pass.
"Hopefully, we have some guys that are willing to pull together," Young said. "If not, it won't be the season we thought it could be. Hopefully they will. We'll find out."
Saluda hosts Fox Creek on Friday for its final home game of the year.