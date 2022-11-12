ROCK HILL — For the past two games, Greenwood's offense has been unstoppable, doing whatever it wanted in the running game en route to setting up a second-round playoff matchup.

On Saturday, running room was scarce for the Eagles, as Northwestern controlled the game from the first series, resulting in a 50-0 bludgeoning.

