ROCK HILL — For the past two games, Greenwood's offense has been unstoppable, doing whatever it wanted in the running game en route to setting up a second-round playoff matchup.
On Saturday, running room was scarce for the Eagles, as Northwestern controlled the game from the first series, resulting in a 50-0 bludgeoning.
"We couldn't tackle. We had guys, sometimes two or three, right there to make a play," coach Chris Liner said. "Offensively, We just didn't do anything. We didn't help ourselves by keeping them off the field, but they have a good offense. They have a couple of really good players. Right now, they're really good and we're not, and it showed."
Northwestern scored its first touchdown in less than a minute, as running back Turbo Richard broke through the offensive line and scored with ease on a 52-yard run. From that run, the Eagles couldn't stop anything or get anything going on offense.
Greenwood's offense, which came in averaging 44.5 points in the past two games, ran 17 plays before picking up a first down and ran just 22 plays in the first half total. Senior running back Jaylen Robinson's first-down run was an 8-yard carry with 3:10 left in the first half.
His run was the longest play in the first half for the Eagles.
Greenwood managed just five first downs in the game. Its longest play from scrimmage was a 12-yard carry by Alijah Wade late in the third quarter.
"That was the biggest thing, we couldn't block their interior three," Liner said. "Their up front guys were better than our up front guys."
Meanwhile, Northwestern tore through Greenwood's defense. Just as it had earlier in the season, Greenwood struggled to tackle in space, allowing the Trojans to bounce off one, two or even three would be tacklers before bringing them down or allowing a touchdown.
"We made some really good calls to have people in the right spot, but their kid just beat our kid. They have some elite athletes, and we just couldn't get them on the ground," Liner said. "That's why they scored 50 points."
