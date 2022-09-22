After his team scored 21 consecutive points against Emerald to seal its fourth win of the season, Saluda coach Stewart Young was still looking for answers.

His team was the No. 1 team in 2A but was coming off back-to-back scares against Ninety Six, where the Tigers struggled in the first half of that game before pulling away in the second half, and Emerald jumped ahead two scores before Saluda made two explosive plays before the half to tie that game at 14.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags