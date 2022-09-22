After his team scored 21 consecutive points against Emerald to seal its fourth win of the season, Saluda coach Stewart Young was still looking for answers.
His team was the No. 1 team in 2A but was coming off back-to-back scares against Ninety Six, where the Tigers struggled in the first half of that game before pulling away in the second half, and Emerald jumped ahead two scores before Saluda made two explosive plays before the half to tie that game at 14.
Young said after the Emerald game, Saluda was still trying to find its identity, but he hopes the bye week unlocked it.
“We just have to get better at competing at practice,” Young said. “I think we kind of lost that competitive edge, and that’s my fault. We didn’t go good-against-good as much as going into those last couple of games as we should have at practice. We did that last week. Starters against starters as much as we could at practice. It kind of got us going back to full speed against people that can compete with us.”
Through its first four games a year ago, Saluda’s starters had only played in the first half of games. The Tigers were 3-1 but all four games were blowouts by halftime.
This season is a different story, as the starters have logged snaps in all four quarters three of the four games they have played this season.
“I think that matters a little bit,” Young said. “We played about 70 snaps defensively against Emerald. We were out there a long time. The same thing against Ninety Six, we played probably 40 plays in the first half. Defensively, I think that is going to help us.”
Saluda will need that conditioning on Friday when it welcomes 3A Gilbert.
The Indians are the No. 8 team in 3A and are coming off their lone loss of the season, a 35-21 loss to 5A Lexington. Young said Gilbert hung around with the 5A squad, as they didn’t even punt one time in the game.
Gilbert excels on offense through its running game, running behind backs Jaden Allen-Hendrix and Alias Graham-Woodberry, whom Young has dubbed thunder and lightning respectively and quarterback Chance Jennings
“They’re big, physical and very well coached,” Young said. “They have a program. They’ve been winning for years now, last seven or eight years, they’ve been going deep into the playoffs. ... They’re going to run it and run then hit you with a pass when you’re not expecting it. People think they’re spread, and they kind of are, but they spread you out to run it.
“They just present a whole lot of challenges. Their running backs, one is lightning and one is thunder. The one that is thunder is 6-foot-3, 220 (pounds). They block so well. They get on you and stay on you. Their quarterback can run too, so they have a three-headed monster behind a big line.”
