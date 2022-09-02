NINETY SIX — Saluda coach Stewart Young told his players that being ranked No. 1 in the state is no big deal.
"As soon as we heard that, I called the seniors over and told them that means nothing to us, but it's going to mean a heck of a lot to the teams that play us" Saluda coach Stewart Young said of his team vaulting the top spot this past week.
But Saluda (3-0) tried on that brand-new ranking Friday night against Ninety Six (1-2), and it fit the Tigers well.
Freshman Brayden Williams rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Jonah McCary passed for one TD and ran for two more as the Tigers defeated the Wildcats 39-15 at Wilson-Campbell Stadium.
"We hadn't been tested all year, and we got tested tonight," Young said. "My hat's off to coach (Matthew) Owings and his staff. They had those guys ready to play. They took away everything we could do passing wise in the first half. We tried to get a little too tricky. We tried to force stuff in.
"We ended up turning it over right before the half and giving them a chance to go down and score. We hadn't been in that position this year. I told them at halftime that this was a defining moment for us. We came out and had some big turnovers on defense in the third quarter and kind of got away at the end."
Saluda intercepted Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell four times. Jamarcus Mobley had a pair, and Tyleke Mathis and Jaylen Nick each had one.
"Jamarcus is a steady player," Young said. "This year, he's kind of come on on both sides of the ball. You've got to be excited for him to shine on offense and defense."
Mathis scored the game's first touchdown on the offensive side, taking a pass from McCary 37 yards for a score, which was the only one of the first quarter.
Saluda running back KenMane Brunson added a 1-yard rushing TD early in the second quarter, but the Wildcats struck back before halftime when quarterback Braden Mitchell threw a touchdown pass.
Saluda led 15-8 at the half.
"I was kind of happy at halftime," Owings said. "I told the guys over and over, they're balanced. They can run it and throw it. We knew they were going to pop some. It was almost impossible for us to keep them from popping some. They popped two big ones in the first half, but, other than that, we did a pretty good job."
Saluda then took control in the second half. Williams scored his touchdown, McCary rushed for a pair of scores and Sam Espinoza kicked a 20-yard field goal.
"I thought we were going to be a passing team, but if the defenses keep doing this, I guess we're going to have to be a running team," Young said.
Saluda had 186 yards rushing and 115 passing. Ninety Six had 215 yards of total offense. Mitchell passed for a pair of TDs, the last to Dreydan Daniel in the fourth quarter.
"Us being able to drive down and make that at the end. Even putting the exclamation point on it with the two-point conversion. That was big for us," Owings said. "I had to roll the dice on a lot of stuff. We did a couple of fakes. The fake punt was successful. We went with two other trick plays, and neither one of them worked. The kids played their hearts out. Some of the things we should of executed on, we didn't. Against a really good team, you've got to make those."
McCary was 6-for-12 passing for 155 yards and an interception. Mitchell was 13-of-25 for 106 yards.
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 8 7 17 7 – 39
Ninety Six 0 8 0 7 – 15
FIRST QUARTER
S – Tyleke Mathis 37 pass from Jonah McCary (Mathis run)
SECOND QUARTER
S – KenMane Brunson 1 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
NS – Ladarion Waldrop 15 pass from Braden Mitchell (Ethan Gardner pass from Mitchell)
THIRD QUARTER
S – Brayden Williams 17 run (Espinoza kick)
S – McCary 1 run (Espinoza kick)
S – Espinoza 20 FG
FOURTH QUARTER
S – McCary 6 run (Espinoza kick)
NS – Dreydan Daniel 32 pass from Mitchell (Aubrie Middleton kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing – S: Brayden Williams 15-153, KenMane Brunson 9-24, Jonah McCary 4-6, Kyree Etheredge 2-3, Javeon Graham 1-0, Amareyin Mathis 1-0. NS: J'Nivous Oliver 1-49, Braden Mitchell 17-38, Zayvion King 5-14, Dreydan Daniel 3-6, Briant Witherspoon 3-2.
Passing – S: Jonah McCary 6-12-115-1. NS: Braden Mitchell 13-25-106-4, Jaycob Gonzalez 0-1-0-0.
Receiving – S: Tyleke Mathis 2-65, Zion Wright 2-47, Josh Uhlar 1-8, Brayden Williams 1-(-5). NS: Dreydan Daniel 1-31, LaDarion Waldrop 3-31, Zayvion King 4-21, Briant Witherspoon 1-15, Jaycob Gonzalez 1-7, Ethan Gardner 3-1.
Records: Saluda 3-0, Ninety Six 1-2
Next game: Ninety Six at Mid-Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Saluda at Emerald, 7:30 p.m. Friday