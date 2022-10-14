NINETY SIX — On homecoming night, and with members of the 1962 and 1982 state championship teams in attendance, Ninety Six decided to show out for the Wildcat faithful. 

Quarterback Braden Mitchell scored on Ninety Six's first play of overtime, and then the Wildcat defense stuffed Liberty on fourth-and-goal on its OT series to give the home team a 28-21 victory Friday night at Wilson-Campbell Stadium.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.