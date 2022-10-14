NINETY SIX — On homecoming night, and with members of the 1962 and 1982 state championship teams in attendance, Ninety Six decided to show out for the Wildcat faithful.
Quarterback Braden Mitchell scored on Ninety Six's first play of overtime, and then the Wildcat defense stuffed Liberty on fourth-and-goal on its OT series to give the home team a 28-21 victory Friday night at Wilson-Campbell Stadium.
"It was exciting," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "I told the guys at halftime and late in the game that it should have never been that close. We hurt ourselves in the first half. We made adjustments at halftime. We just re-coached all the things we coached all week."
The halftime speech worked, as the Wildcat defense played well and gave up only one touchdown — one that came after Ninety Six muffed a punt in its own territory — in the second half.
On Liberty's final overtime play, quarterback Peyton Reed bobbled the ball, and Ninety Six's Zayvion King tackled him to cap the victory.
"We were backed up as far as we could get backed up," Owings said. "We told our guys that they had to be selfless and do exactly what we tell them to do. Know your role. Luckily, it worked."
Wildcat players celebrated, and Owings jumped with them in the postgame huddle.
"We hurt ourselves offensively early on," Owings said. "It should have never went to overtime. But that's fine. We fought to the end and got the win. That says something about our gut."
Mitchell took the ball out of the shotgun on the first play of OT and ran 10 yards for the score on a designed play. Mitchell completed 19 of 28 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 88 yards.
Ladarion Waldrop had six receptions for 78 yards and a score for Ninety Six, and Jaycob Gonzalez caught a TD pass. Briant Witherspoon had a rushing touchdown for Ninety Six, which moves to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 1-2A. Liberty fell to 3-4 (1-1).
"We gave that game last week (against Landrum) away," Owings said. "To get this one back, now that gives us a chance. Hopefully, things fall into place and we end up at home (for the playoffs). That No. 2 seed is going to be harder to get after giving the one up last week. We'd love to be at home. We haven't been at home for the playoffs since I've been here."