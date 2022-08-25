Though they were more than 40 miles away from each other last Friday night, one-yard was all that mattered for Ninety Six and Ware Shoals.

The Hornets lost their season opener against Whitmire after failing to score inside eight-yard line twice, including once from the 1-yard line. After Ware Shoals failed to score on fourth-and-one, Whitmire flipped the field with a 50-yard run that eventually led to the game-winning touchdown.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags