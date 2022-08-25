Though they were more than 40 miles away from each other last Friday night, one-yard was all that mattered for Ninety Six and Ware Shoals.
The Hornets lost their season opener against Whitmire after failing to score inside eight-yard line twice, including once from the 1-yard line. After Ware Shoals failed to score on fourth-and-one, Whitmire flipped the field with a 50-yard run that eventually led to the game-winning touchdown.
In its opener, Ninety Six was driving with less than 2 minutes, trying to tie the game, but the last-second post route fell 1-yard shy of the end zone, resulting in a 35-28 loss for the Wildcats.
“Win or lose, we’re going to start every Monday by trying to fix us before we start talking about our opponent,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “I focus on the big effort plays, both good and bad. We always start with that every week. Showing big effort how it helps, how it hurts.”
While its offense only mustered six points in its opening loss, Ware Shoals showed how improved it was as a team. Through their running attack, the Hornets offense moved the ball against Whitmire for more than 200 yards. The only problem was finishing off drives.
“We didn’t struggle at all offensively. We had more yards, first downs and only punted one time,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “But what we didn’t do was capitalize in the red zone. We were in the red zone three times in the first half, but only scored once. That was the difference maker. ... We had 218 yards rushing. We just have to capitalize on the goal line mistakes.”
Just as it had all preseason, Ninety Six struggled in the first half against Emerald. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns, but were set up both times inside the Emerald 30 thanks to dynamic kickoff returns from Dreydan Daniel. Also like the preseason, Ninety Six got rolling in the second half, taking advantage of quarterback Braden Mitchell.
In his first start as a quarterback, Mitchell finished with 214 total yards, 184 of which came in the second half.
“I thought Braden played a heck of a job, and he played more defense than we hoped,” Owings said. “Is there room for improvement? Of course there is. He had a few bad reads, but for a first game, I thought he did a tremendous job. He just has to get quicker on a couple of reads.”
Now, Ninety Six and Ware Shoals aim to get in the W column against each other. Ninety Six dominated the matchup a year ago, but Johnston said he doesn’t take that into any account at all.
The matchup will test both defenses, as neither normally faces the types of offense they will see on Friday night. Ninety Six’s spread isn’t usually run in 1A, while Ware Shoals’ flex-bone offense is hard to simulate in practice.
“They spread the field and like to throw it. We have not seen that and will not see that in 1A except for Southside Christian,” Johnston said. “I like how that prepares us for a Southside Christian. We have to protect against the pass and maybe make it a high scoring game. I just hope our kids bounce back. We have tough kids here and they are resilient.”
