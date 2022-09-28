There was no stopping the Ninety Six offense in last Friday’s win against Pelion.
Ninety Six averaged 10.1 yards per play, putting up 536 total yards of offense, including 324 on the ground.
Pretty good way to enter region play this Thursday against Blacksburg.
“Last week, you almost couldn’t say we had a star on offense. We just had a great group effort,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We can’t live off last week, let’s learn from it, let’s grow from it, let’s be excited that we’re clicking better and realize it’s a new week, new opponent.”
The hosting Wildcats may have to enter its first region game without one of their top players. Martavius “Chico” Mason is questionable for the Week 6 showdown after he went down with a knee injury last week at Pelion.
Owings also said a few of his running backs are “banged up” but is looking forward to junior PJ Rushton making a return to the field. The fourth-year head coach also hopes some of his players can rise to the occasion as injuries continue to affect the team entering region play.
“We haven’t been fully staffed yet, we’ve had at least two or three starters out every game,” Owings said. “It’s time for us to see some new faces step up and fill those shoes.”
Despite injuries, Ninety Six has impressed the past couple of weeks. It has won each of its last two games by two scores or more with players such as quarterback Braden Mitchell and running back Zayvion King stepping up.
Should the hosting Wildcats come out with a win Thursday night, it would be the team’s first three-game winning streak since 2019.
Blacksburg will visit Wilson-Campbell Stadium coming off a bye week following a 54-26 loss at Chesterfield. The visiting Wildcats are 0-5 on the season with two one-score losses to 1A Lewisville and Cherryville of North Carolina.
The Blacksburg defense has averaged to give up 32.6 points per game this season as its offense has averaged 16.8 points per game.
Blacksburg is a very balanced team, according to Owings but he says there’s nothing that jumps out about his team’s opponent on film.
“I’m not saying there’s nothing good, they’re really good at what they do, it’s just there’s no one thing we got to stop,” Owings said.
Both groups of Wildcats are facing a shortened week in Week 6 after Ninety Six rescheduled Thursday’s game from Friday because of Hurricane Ian. With a four-day week, Ninety Six has made its practices slightly longer.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
