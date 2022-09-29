Thursday night’s game gave the hosting Ninety Six Wildcats quite a scare.
Ninety Six led by just five points at halftime against a winless Blacksburg team at Wilson-Campbell Stadium.
Enter Zayvion King.
King rushed for 95 yards in the second half, including a four-yard game-sealing touchdown with 1:34 remaining to give Ninety Six a 24-13 region-opening win over Blacksburg.
“We’ll take a win anyway we can get it,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “This is a new season right now. We’re 1-0 in the region. … Guys got to step up. They did a good job stepping up tonight. We got to continue to grow.”
King totaled 139 rush yards on 18 carries along with three receptions for 16 yards. King was also accompanied by running backs Briant Witherspoon and Dreydan Daniel, and quarterback Braden Mitchell in the Ninety Six running game.
The hosting Wildcats combined to rush for 298 yards.
“It’s awesome for Zay. He deserves it, every one of our running backs deserves it,” Owings said. “He knows he’s our guy, he’s a daggum load. He’s a heavy load coming.”
Owings also applauded his offensive line assisting the run game in the absence of injured star player Martavis “Chico” Mason.
“Max McGee, who got the start at tackle, and Owen Syswerda, they hadn’t played a lot of reps, so props to them,” Owings said. “We got a long way to go across the board, they made mistakes but stepping in and having to take almost all of the reps, I’m super proud of them.”
The Ninety Six defense also stepped up in the Thursday night contest. The maroon and gold totaled three sacks on the night along with a recovered fumble by Jaiden Hackett in the first.
Hackett’s recovered fumble helped set up a 42-yard drive that ended in a 15-yard touchdown run by Mitchell.
One striking thing that kept the visiting Wildcats in the game was their opponents’ penalties. Ninety Six lost 105 yards on penalties, many of which came at crucial moments in the fourth quarter.
NSHS drove within the Blacksburg red zone through the final quarter but two penalties worth 15 yards helped cut the drive short at the four-yard-line.
However, a stellar Ninety Six defense stalled the impending drive from Blacksburg.
“It’s little things, being focused before the snap, not having a false start, not rocking forward,” Owings said. “Those definitely hurt, especially in a game where it’s a battle. … It can be devastating, luckily tonight, it wasn’t.”
Next on its region slate, Ninety Six will now take on a 3-3 Landrum squad next Friday on the road. As the maroon and gold looks to its matchup against the Cardinals, Owings wants to see his team continue to grow.
“I know that sounds so cliche, but heck, if you’re doing more than that, a lot of times you’re overthinking it anyways,” Owings said.
GAME SUMMARY
Blacksburg 0 7 6 0 — 13
Ninety Six 6 6 6 6 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
N — Braden Mitchell 15 run. (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
B — Zaydron Burris 2 run. (Kolby Capps kick)
N — Briant Witherspoon 3-yard touchdown run. (Run fail)
THIRD QUARTER
N — Mitchell 21 run. (Run fail)
B — Burris 31 pass from O’myireia Daniels. (Run fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
N — Zayvion King 4-yard touchdown run. (Kick fail)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — N: Braden Mitchell 14-85, Briant Witherspoon 12-39, Zayvion King 18-139, Dreydan Daniel 4-35. B: Jamarkous Dawkins 1-4, Dre Buckson 16-45, O’myireia Daniels 10-13, Zaydron Burris 2-5.
Passing — N: Braden Mitchell 8-15-72-0-1. B: O’myriereia Daniels 11-16-151-1.
Receiving — N: Briant Witherspoon 1-9, Dreydan Daniel 2-21, Ethan Gardner 2-19, Ladarion Waldrop 2-22, Zayvion King 3-16. B: Dre Buckson 2-52, Jamarkous Dawkins 4-28, Cameron Cobb 1-12, Zaydrion Burris 1-31.
Records: Ninety Six 4-2 (1-0), Blacksburg 0-6 (0-1).
Next game: Ninety Six will travel to face Landrum Friday, Oct. 7.