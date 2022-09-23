Ninety Six is finding itself on the right trajectory as it prepares to head into region play next week.
The Wildcats (3-2 overall) went on the road and dominated against a good Pelion team, winning 36-7 Friday night for back-to-back victories.
"Our defense stuffed their running game," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "I thought we'd have a ton of offense. We had two plays that were called back. We got a big win, and that's good for us getting over .500 going into region. Just the momentum."
Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell was 12-of-23 passing for 212 yards and a TD pass to Jaycob Gonzalez. Mitchell also rushed six times for 58 yards and another touchdown. Both scores came in the first quarter.
"He (Mitchell) did a great job reading RPOs," Owings said. "He did what we expected him to do. He did what he should do now. We had quite a few drops. He's even better than what the stats show."
The Wildcats rolled up 536 total yards of offense to Pelion's 152. Ninety Six also snagged a pair of interceptions.
Zayvion King had a 26-yard rushing TD in the second quarter, and Chico Mason ran one in from 4 yards out as the Wildcats took a 27-7 lead into halftime. King finished with 11 carries for 132 yards.
Aubrey Middleton kicked a 22-yard field goal for Ninety Six in the fourth quarter, and Dreydan Daniel had a 69-yard rushing touchdown. Daniel had 72 yards rushing and 82 yards receiving.
"I'm really excited about our team going into region," Owings said. "I've said it to anybody who asked that, if we can be healthy and come together, this team can be really, really good. I'm really excited about how good we can be."
Ninety Six hosts Blacksburg next Friday in the region opener.