It couldn't have started worse for Ninety Six on Friday night.
Just 11 seconds into the ballgame, Landrum's Colton Link returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Link's opening score was one of many for the Cardinals in a 45-31 loss for Ninety Six.
"Just wasn't a very good game tonight," Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. "We didn't play nearly as substantial as I think we can play. I hate it for the guys."
Despite the early setback, the Wildcats battled back throughout the first half and into the second half. Eventually, Ninety Six took its only lead in the third quarter on a one-yard Braden Mitchell run.
However, the Cardinals scored 17-straight points, and sealed their victory with two Braden Mashtare touchdown runs late in the fourth.
"We actually played a good rest of the first half and I thought we were going to come out and put it to them" Owings said. "We didn't catch any breaks."
Despite the loss, Mitchell put together a nice performance under center going 22-for-34 and 219 yards passing and four touchdowns on the ground.
Ninety Six will return home next Friday where it will face Liberty. The Red Devils enter Wilson-Campbell Stadium with a 44-29 win over Blacksburg.
"We still have a chance to have a really, really solid season, but again, I think we let one slip that we never should've let slip," Owings said.