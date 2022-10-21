Ninety Six needed a win Friday night against Chesnee to garner a shot at the Region 1-2A championship next week. The Wildcats came up a little short of that goal.
Ninety Six (6-3 overall, 2-1 in region play) fell to Chesnee in an nail-biter on the road, 27-26.
The Wildcats missed a potential game-winning 32-yard field goal with 3.2 seconds remaining, and Abbeville's victory against Blacksburg, coupled with Ninety Six's loss, allowed the Panthers to earn the region title.
Chesnee's Austin Bigford scored on a 19-yard run with 1:22 left in the game to account for the final margin. The Wildcats surrendered a three-touchdown lead, all in the second quarter.
Chesnee got on the board first in the first quarter when Nick Hofer ran in from 2 yards out. Ninety Six quarterback Braden Mitchell then went to work, scoring the next two TDs on the ground and then connecting with LaDarion Waldrop on a 14-yard scoring pass to put his team up 20-7.
But after Waldrop's grab, Chesnee's Noah Lawter took the ensuing kickoff back 74 yards to close the gap, 20-14. Right before the half, Bigford scored on a 4-yard run to put the Eagles up 21-20.
Mitchell scored the only touchdown of the third quarter on a 13-yard run to make it 26-21.
Ninety Six dominated in total offense with 371 yards to Chesnee's 162. Mitchell was 14-of-29 passing for 169 yards. He rushed for 55 yards.
Briant Witherspoon had 69 yards rushing to lead the Wildcats. He added 69 receiving yards.