The last time Emerald and Ninety Six matched up on a football Friday night, it didn’t end well for the visiting Wildcats, who lost their season-opener by 35 points. That game kind of started a continuous problem that plagued Ninety Six all season long, as eight players were out either with COVID-19 or close-contact tracing.
But that was last year, and Friday is the start of a new season.
“The thing with the players is they know the guys they’re playing against more. Not only do they know them, some of them live right down the road, so they know them very well,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “Since I’ve been here, we haven’t beaten Emerald. We’re 0-fer against Emerald. This senior class, including myself as a varsity head coach, has not started 1-0.
“We’re all in the same boat, and we haven’t started the season right on the right note, and, to make it worse, we got smoked both times. Let this be the year we start 1-0 and have momentum going early in the season.”
For the first time in his Ninety Six head coaching career, Owings is getting an opportunity to start his season at home.
In 2019, the Wildcats made the 12-mile drive to Emerald and took the same route in 2021. Because of COVID, the 2020 matchup was canceled and Ninety Six traveled to Christ Church instead. The last time the Wildcats started at home was the 2018 season, when they defeated Emerald in a game that had a combined 98 points.
“It isn’t any different. You play where you play, but heck, maybe it is different,” Owings said. “Maybe we win, and I’ll see if we can start at home every season.”
Ninety Six had the opportunity to play against Strom Thurmond and McCormick in two of its preseason scrimmages, playing mostly a full game against Thurmond and a complete game against McCormick.
“Strom Thurmond always has athletes, and McCormick has a lot of speed,” Owings said. “I think it’s good that we saw so much speed because we don’t have many of those burners. I think that helps us because of that game speed. The next thing you know, you’re down four touchdowns because they can fly. That helps more than the fact that we saw the spread.”
On the flipside, Emerald has barely had a chance to play against live competition, as a lightning delay cost it time in the WCTEL Kickoff Classic and the abrupt ending of the Greenwood scrimmage ended the game midway through the first quarter.
“We’ve been limited with lightning and the stuff that happened the other night. We haven’t had a lot of live bullets, reps, on the field,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “Our kids continue to work hard. A lot of energy. Friday night, there’s going to be some kinks in some stuff, but we’re going to play through it. I expect us to come out and play hard, fast and physical. If we make a mistake, let it be wide open. Football is a game where you have to have a lot of repetition and, right now, we haven’t had a lot.”
Emerald was a team that rarely threw the ball last year, finishing with just 20 completions; but with a change in the offense, the Vikings are going to be throwing the ball a lot this season. So far in its 17 offensive plays in the pair of scrimmages, Emerald hasn’t completed a pass.
“Our offense is still evolving. What we’ve seen offensively is we have some playmakers that can get in space and do some stuff,” Dubose said. “We’ll try to game plan toward that. Us having limited snaps, we had a great summer in 7-on-7 and our summer workouts. I’m confident in what our kids can do. It’s just no one has seen it yet.”
