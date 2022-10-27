Friday night’s Region 1-2A showdown between Lakelands rivals Ninety Six and Abbeville could have had major implications for both teams. If the Wildcats would have beaten Chesnee last week, the game against Abbeville would have been for the region title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Ninety Six, though, fell to Chesnee in a one-point heartbreaker, which allowed the Panthers to lock up the region crown and the top seed. In fact, Abbeville already knows who it will play next Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Panthers will host Columbia, the No. 6 seed out of Region 4.

