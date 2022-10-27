Friday night’s Region 1-2A showdown between Lakelands rivals Ninety Six and Abbeville could have had major implications for both teams. If the Wildcats would have beaten Chesnee last week, the game against Abbeville would have been for the region title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Ninety Six, though, fell to Chesnee in a one-point heartbreaker, which allowed the Panthers to lock up the region crown and the top seed. In fact, Abbeville already knows who it will play next Friday in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Panthers will host Columbia, the No. 6 seed out of Region 4.
The Wildcats (5-4 overall, 2-2 region), meanwhile, won’t know until after Friday who they will face in the first round.
There was a question whether Friday’s game between host Ninety Six and Abbeville would even take place. The flu swept through the Ninety Six program, which forced the cancellation of this week’s jayvee and middle school games. Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings was concerned about the possibility of having to take on the varsity Panthers using a jayvee offensive line.
“Right now it’s a question mark because we’ve got a lot of guys sick with the flu,” Owings said. “As if we needed something else to make things a little more difficult. We’re the underdog and trying to figure out a way to beat them.”
The Wildcats surrendered a two-touchdown lead to Chesnee in the upset loss.
“If you look at the stats (against Chesnee), we had close to 400 yards of offense, and they had 150,” Owings said. “Crazy plays. We gave it to them.”
The Wildcats turned the ball over deep in their own territory, had some bad snaps and missed a potential game-winning field goal with 3.2 seconds remaining.
Ninety Six has had up to five starters out with injuries each week throughout the season. The Wildcats lost star defensive player Martavis Mason to a season-ending knee injury.
Despite the injuries and illnesses, Ninety Six will aim to be competitive against No. 3-ranked Abbeville.
“Abbeville has more team speed than we have,” Owings said. “We’ve got to find a way to contain their speed. As far as defense, that comes down to guys being where we coached them to be. Then, we’ve just got to make plays. They have so much speed that one little mistake and it can be a house call.”
The Panthers (7-2, 4-0) use a plethora of running backs in the wing-based A-Bone. Jamal Marshall, Karson Norman, Altavious Patterson and Jha’Louis Hadden are the top backs, while quarterback Zay Rayford is a threat to run. Abbeville saw the return of All-Lakelands running back Antonio Harrison last week. Harrison, who missed the entire season while recovering from ACL surgery, played defensive back and lined up a few times at receiver. He even caught a TD pass.
Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said Harrison could get some carries this week.
“We’ll try to ease him in,” Nickles said. “You just don’t come back in and play a hundred snaps. The trainers are kind of leading that charge. I’m just happy to have him on the field.”
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Braden Mitchell, who has passed for more than 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for a team-leading 17 TDs. Abbeville’s top weakness on defense this year has been stopping short passes.
“The biggest thing is that we’ve got to establish the run first,” Owings said. “If we can’t run the ball, we’re not going to be able to pass much. We’ll try to establish the run early and trust Braden to make the right reads.”
Nickles said Ninety Six is very athletic. He said he’s very impressed with Mitchell, the receiving corps and their “running back by committee.”
“I fear his arm as well,” Nickles said of Mitchell. “He throws a pretty football. He’s a dual-threat quarterback. We’ll have to have a good, sound game plan. You’re not going to stop that offense. Nobody has all year. You just try to limit your mistakes and take it as it comes.”
