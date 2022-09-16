IVA — After struggling during the first half against Westside, Abbeville's offense found pay dirt time and again against Crescent, lighting the Tigers up for seven touchdowns in Abbeville's 51-7 win.
While the win is the team's third on the season, it was a milestone victory for legendary coach Jamie Nickles, who picked up his 200th career win.
“It just means I’m getting old.” Nickles said. "I was really proud of the kids’ effort. I think we played our most complete game of the year. We’re facing some injuries and people that are out, and I’m just really proud of how our young kids played.”
The scoring started once Abbeville intercepted a Crescent pass on the first drive of the game. Two plays later, Karson Norman took the ball 6 yards for the score.
Almost five minutes later, Jha’Louis Hadden had the ball in the end zone thanks to a powerful 1-yard run to increase Abbeville’s lead to 14.
Crescent scored its lone touchdown on the night with 4:05 left in the opening quarter, finishing its drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
For the rest of the game, Abbeville maintained total control. Quarterback Jay Hill took the ball 45 yards down the field for his first of three touchdowns on the night. The junior finished with two rushing touchdowns and one through the air in the win. Hill scored the final Abbeville first-half touchdown with a 30-yard touchdown, while hitting Jay Tinch on a 35-pass midway through the third quarter, creating a 37-7 lead.
Hadden and Altavious Patterson scored the final two touchdowns, scoring from 4 and 7 yards respectively.
Abbeville will be off for Week 5 before hosting Liberty.