When Ve Morton went down in Greenwood’s season opener against A.C. Flora, those outside of the Eagles’ program were worried. How would they replace the bell-cow fullback who finished with more than 1,700 yards a year ago?
The answer was simple for the Greenwood coaching staff: bring out the tank.
While Deterrious “Tank” Gary isn’t the formidable piece of machinery he takes his nickname after, he might as well be when he’s handed the ball.
“I’m needed by the team, which means I have a spot,” Gary said. “It feels great to fill a spot. Ve did a great job last year. It’s going to be hard to do what he did last year, but I’m going to do what I can do.”
Through his first three varsity games, Gary tallied 181 yards on 42 carries and three touchdowns. The junior nearly surpassed all of his season totals against North Augusta, finishing with 233 yards on 35 carries with a pair of touchdowns in Greenwood’s first win of the season. With his performance, Gary was named the Week 3 Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“It didn’t surprise any of us that Tank had a big game. He’s that type of runner and that type of player,” Greenwood running back coach Chris Seaborn said. He’s very unassuming. He’s a team-first guy. ... He’s a pleasure to coach because he’s all about the work. He’s all about trying to get better and he’s no-nonsense. His words hold value because he doesn’t say much.”
Whether it’s a defensive tackle or a safety in front of him, Gary seeks out contact, and more often than not, he will lay a hit equal or harder than the one he takes.
“I love contact,” Gary said. “Any day I love to hit. In the games, I hit, no matter who it is. I try my best to hit them.”
Despite his size (5-foot-8, 171 pounds), Gary is going to look for a hole and hit it hard, even if there’s someone in his way. Even if he loses the battle on one carry, Gary is going to pop up and hit the hole on the next play he’s given the ball.
“His durability is unmatched by any kid I’ve ever seen. He’s taken some shots, and he’s going to make one roll and bounce up, look for the ref and toss him the ball. That’s just the way he is,” Seaborn said. “He never sizes a guy up and doesn’t like the matchup. He’s going to give it a try. He uses his skills and to him, one of his skills is he’s going to hit.
“It could be a stalemate, but he feels like over the course of the game, that’s going to work out in his favor. When he has a choice to make, whether he has to go here or there and the there is trying to run through a guy, nine times out of 10, that’s the choice he’s going to make.”
