IMG_0175.JPG
Buy Now

McCormick's K.J. Morton slings down Fox Creek's quarterback in the backfield for a sack.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

NORTH AUGUSTA — Coming off losses in its first two games, McCormick needed a win heading into its bye week.

Thirty-seven miles away from home, the Chiefs got the job done, defeating Fox Creek 16-6.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags