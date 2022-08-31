There is one guarantee: A team will pick up its first win Thursday.
McCormick (0-2) travels for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Fox Creek (0-2). McCormick coach Paul Pratt said Fox Creek shares its field with other teams, so the teams have to play a day earlier than normal.
Fox Creek is a young team that runs the spread offense.
“He moves the ball pretty good,” Pratt said. “He’s got a shifty quarterback.”
Fox Creek runs a five-front defense.
“That’s what we’ve been seeing the last two games,” Pratt said. “We’ve got a couple of guys healthy, and we’re looking to play a lot better this week.”
Pratt said his younger players have gotten better, which he said is critical so they can give the starters some rest. Eight players going offense and defense is taking a toll on them.”
Wide receiver Dre’Kevan Thomas, who strained his neck in the Abbeville game, will again be out this week. The Chiefs lost another receiver, Jamari Parker, to an injury, so Pratt is calling on a couple of other players to fill those spots Thursday.
Dra’don Bryant and Cam Durant will see time at receiver.
“Our offensive line has gotten back together, so I hope we can move the ball a little better,” Pratt said.
