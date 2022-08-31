McCormick6.jpg
McCormick’s A’Chean Durant breaks through the Abbeville defense during the team’s game against Abbeville in Week 0.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

There is one guarantee: A team will pick up its first win Thursday.

McCormick (0-2) travels for a 7:30 p.m. matchup at Fox Creek (0-2). McCormick coach Paul Pratt said Fox Creek shares its field with other teams, so the teams have to play a day earlier than normal.

