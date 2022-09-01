NORTH AUGUSTA — Coming off losses in its first two games, McCormick needed a win heading into its bye week.
Thirty-seven miles away from home, the Chiefs got the job done, defeating Fox Creek 16-6.
"This win going into our bye next week gives us some time to heal up some guys that are injured," McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. "We need this at the right time. We need a good W to keep our heads up and motivate the kids. I think it could have gone better, but that's how football is. I'm proud of the guys."
Instead of the high-powered running game fans were used to seeing, they saw a physical defensive fight between the two teams, netting just 133 total yards of offense in the first half. The difference was McCormick made the plays when it needed them.
After two drives and a combined negative seven yards between them, McCormick continued to stumble on offense, as a penalty virtually killed the Chiefs' second offensive drive before it ever began. Forced to punt on its own 31-yard line, a snap sailed over the McCormick punter's head. He tried to make something out of nothing but was tracked down quickly for a 21-yard loss, giving Fox Creek the ball at the Chief 10-yard line.
After a five-yard run, the Chiefs defense made its stand, moving Fox Creek back to the 15-yard line before the Predators missed a field goal.
That was the first key stop. The second quickly followed.
After scoring on a 10-play drive following the missed field goal, McCormick's defense was once again called upon to make a play.
Fox Creek started at its own 24-yard line but a holding call moved it back to its own 11. The next play was a two-yard loss followed by an incompletion. On third down, the Chiefs defensive pressure hit the mark, as JaQuavious Hadden forced an intentional grounding in the end zone, giving McCormick a nine-point lead with 10:30 left in the first half.
"We plugged in some new guys to rest up the eight guys that are going both ways," Pratt said. "We just had to take a chance. Some kids need to play, some kids need to rest. Defense did step up. We did have some hiccups tonight and penalties were horrible tonight. At the end of the day, the kids kept their composure and the defense did its part."
But with 22 seconds left in the game, McCormick's Markese Stevens connected with Cam Durant, who snagged the ball a couple yards shy of the end zone but forced his way past a Predator defender for a 19-yard touchdown.
Fox Creek's only score came in the final 22 seconds, as it scored off two plays, on passes of 27 and 30 yards.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
