McCormick falls to No. 6 Christ Church From staff reports Sep 23, 2022 McCormick was coming off back-to-back wins, including its first region win of the season, but it struggled on Friday night, losing 47-6 to No. 6 Christ Church.With the loss, the Chiefs fall to 2-3 (1-1) in the season. They will travel to Ware Shoals for their next region matchup of the season.