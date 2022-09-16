DUE WEST — McCormick coach Paul Pratt was concerned about his young offensive line heading into this season.
On Friday night, in the Region 1-1A opener at Dixie, that line came through in a big way as the Chiefs blanked the Hornets 27-0.
"I'm impressed with the offensive line," Pratt said. "We've worked on our blocking. They really came out and attacked."
McCormick (2-2 overall, 1-0 region) opted to split carries between star back A'Chean Durant and Kenyan Morton.
"We gave Morton the ball a lot tonight," Pratt said. "We knew everybody was going to be keying on No. 3 (Durant). The guy (Morton) did real good in practice, so we just gave it to him, and I was really impressed with him."
Durant rushed 11 times for 79 yards and a touchdown. He also returned an opening-quarter punt 80 yards for a score.
"That put us behind the 8-ball," Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. "Plus, us getting good yards and then having a penalty that knocked us back behind the sticks. That's been our downfall all year. We've got to correct the mistakes."
Morton rushed 10 times for 92 yards and caught a 39-yard TD pass from quarterback Markese Stevens.
McCormick didn't even need an offensive drive to get on the scoreboard. After Dixie stalled on its opening drive, Durant came through with the big punt return to make it 7-0.
After McCormick got the ball back, it went on a scoring drive that was capped by Stevens' 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Chiefs up 14-0 in the first quarter.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, but McCormick added to its lead in the third quarter on Morton's 39-yard reception for a score. The Chiefs then closed out the scoring when Durant scampered 28 yards on a TD run in the fourth quarter.
Neither team passed much. Stevens was 2-of-4 for 41 yards. Dixie quarterback Marshall Dunn was 2-of-8 for 14 yards and had an interception.
Brandon Nance led the ground attack for Dixie (1-4, 0-1), rushing 11 times for 41 yards. Hunter Satterfield added 36 yards on nine carries for the Hornets, and Austin Wilson carried the ball five times for 31 yards.
"I think in the second half we played much better," Lollis said. "I think our defense is finally getting to where it needs to be. I was impressed with the young guys that got in. We're seeing who can play and who has got the heart."
GAME SUMMARY
McCormick 14 0 7 6 — 27
Dixie 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
M - A’Chean Durant 80 punt return (Elliot Carson kick)
M - Markese Stevens 1 run (Carson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M - Kenyan Morton 34 pass from Stevens (Carson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
M - Durant 28 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing - M: A'Chean Duran 11-79, Cam Durant 1-5, Kenyan Morton 10-92, Amias Parker 1-1, Markese Stevens 5-28, Dre'Kevan Thomas 1-7. D: Marshall Dunn 2-(-9), Brandon Nance 11-41, Hunter Satterfield 9-36, Austin Wilson 3-31, Tae Donald 4-15, Kaden Sullivan 2-4, Davis Smalley 3-31, Aiden Ramey 1-9.
Passing - M: Markese Stevens 2-4-41-0. D: Marshall Dunn 2-8-14-1.
Receiving - M: Kenyan Morton 1-39, Amias Parker 1-2. D: Davis Smalley 1-11, Austin Wilson 1-3.
Records: McCormick 2-2 (1-0 Region 1-1A); Dixie 1-4 (0-1 Region 1-1A)
Next games: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Christ Church at McCormick; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dixie at Ware Shoals