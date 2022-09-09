With 4:53 left in the first half, Saluda was in a spot it hadn't been since it played Abbeville in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.
The No. 1 Tigers trailed by 14 before Emerald made one of its only mistakes of the night: kicking the ball to Tyleke Mathis.
Mathis caught the ball at his own 28, ran to his left before cutting back to the right, sprinting past every Viking player before getting pushed into the end zone for a 72-yard answer.
The kickoff return was one of only three Tiger touchdowns on the night, but it was enough for Saluda to escape with a 21-14 win.
"We got down 14-0, and we didn't flinch," Saluda coach Stewart Young said. "We had leaders step up. Obviously, Tyleke made two huge plays; it was about all we had in the first half. For the third week in a row, we couldn't find our identity early in the game on offense. Really today, we didn't find it at all. We just gutted it out. ...
"Hats off to Emerald. I tried to tell our team all week, I didn't feel like, as coach (Tad) Dubose says, have our jaws set this week. We didn't prepare how we normally do, and it showed all night on offense. I think it's eye opening for our kids, we have to prepare. Hats off to Emerald. They have a great thing going. They should make some noise in 3A."
Mathis got loose one more time in the second quarter for another long touchdown, this time a 55-yard reception to tie the game before the half. Overall, the senior finished with 149 total yards in the win.
"I just told the offensive coordinator 'I need the ball. Just get me the ball,'" Mathis said. "They game planned on me, so that made the offense easier to move the ball around, spread the offense around."
While Mathis carried the Tigers offensively in the first half, the biggest play was made by Jonah McCary early in the fourth quarter.
Just seconds into the final quarter, Saluda running back Kenmane Brunson powered his way to the goal line, getting stopped just inches from breaking the plane. McCary followed the junior's run with a powerful run of his own, taking an Emerald defender with him into the end zone for the final score of the game.
Of the five touchdowns, four came from explosive plays. The two Mathis touchdowns and Brunson's run, while Emerald's Key Holloway hit receiver Jaiden Turner for a 65-yard pass that led to a Jaylen Foster touchdown.
Only the second Foster touchdown of the night was a result of a methodical drive that was eight plays long.
Other than the four plays that basically resulted in 28 points, both defenses played lights out, holding the other's offense deep in their own territory or forcing turnovers.
"Defensively, we stopped them five or six times when they were deep in our territory," Young said. "We just kept holding out. I'm proud of all our guys."
The loss is Emerald's first of the year, but the type of game wasn't lost on Dubose, as he was using this game as a measuring stick for his program.
"It's just amazing to me how good this game was. Our kids competed and put it out here," Dubose said. "Saluda has a great football team with a great tradition, and we're trying to build to that. Tonight, on the scoreboard we lose 21-14, but I'm a fat, happy, bald-headed man tonight, because our kids put it out here and played their butts off for Emerald High School.
"We can clean some things up and do some things better, which will make us a very good football team in the future. That makes me feel very good inside, because the effort that these kids are giving is tremendous."