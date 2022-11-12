IRMO — You couldn’t have written it any better for Saluda’s Tyleke Mathis Friday night.
The senior ran for 236 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns on the way to the Tigers’ 23-16 win over Gray Collegiate in the second round of the playoffs.
Oh yeah, Mathis also caught the game-winning interception on the second-round match’s final play.
Who else to deliver the dagger?
“It was a big night. I just had to step up,” Mathis said. “I just like ‘I gotta get this ball. (If I) get this ball, that’s it, that’s game, let’s finish it,’ that's all.”
Much like the rest of the season so far, the Tigers went with Mathis. His 254 all-purpose yards were a huge fraction of Saluda’s 331 yards on offense. However, the Tiger offense didn’t roll the entire game.
Saluda got off to rough starts at the beginning of the first and second half. Through the first eight minutes of the game, the Tigers had run just four offensive snaps. One of which ended in a fumble, another in a safety and finally, an interception.
The Tigers threw another interception on their opening drive of the second half, which resulted in a 25-yard touchdown run from Gray’s Blaine Redmond. The score put the War Eagles up by eight after a sparse first half for both offenses.
But after those mishaps, the Tigers had an answer.
After the early first-half offensive woes, Mathis ignited the Saluda offense with a 67-yard touchdown run.
Following the second-half interception, the Tigers responded two drives later with 37 and 4-yard runs from Kenmane Brunson to set up a Drew Arant 2-yard touchdown run.
And guess who took in the two-point conversion to tie it? None other than Mathis himself.
“It just makes you happy, happy as a coach, proud as a coach to see that they believe in what we’re talking about, keep fighting, that makes you feel happy,” coach Stewart Young said.
The Saluda defense also showed up in the crucial playoff game, accounting for eight plays that resulted in losses for Gray. The Tigers also forced a critical three-and-out that gave them favorable field position at their own 43.
From there, Jamarcus Mobley later caught a 38-yard pass from Arant to the War Hawks’ 12 before Mathis ultimately punched it in from a yard out, giving Saluda the lead.
“Tough, tough, tough, you can’t say more about it other than that,” Young said. “Leader, tough, leadership, (Mathis) has got it all. We wouldn’t be standing here victorious if it weren’t for him, that’s for sure, but a bunch of our kids played their tails off, so we’re excited.”
Now as the Tigers have punched their ticket to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs, they’ll await the winner of Saturday’s Strom Thurmond-Keenan matchup. But until next Friday, Young said he’s glad to still do the team’s laundry next week.
“I was looking at the numbers on our jerseys doing laundry this morning and I didn’t want it to be the last time we passed those out,” Young said. “We still got work to do.”
GAME SUMMARY
Saluda 0 8 8 7 — 23
Gray Collegiate 9 0 7 0 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Gray Collegiate safety
GC — B.J. Montgomery 3 run (Junior Gonzalez kick)
SECOND QUARTER
S — Tyleke Mathis 67 run (Jaquavious Moore pass from Drew Arant)
THIRD QUARTER
GC — Blaine Redmond 25 run (Gonzalez kick)
S — Arant 2 run (Mathis run)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Mathis 1 run (Sam Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — S: Tyleke Mathis 22-236-2, Drew Arant 3-11-1, Kenmane Brunson 6-50, Brayden Williams 3-10. GC: B.J. Montgomery 18-98-1, Riley Staton 5--18, Blaine Redmond 5-52-1. Zai Offord 1-17.
Passing — S: Drew Arant 5-10-62-0-2. GC: Riley Staton 12-25-119-0-1.
Receiving — S: Tyleke Mathis 1-18, Jamarcus Mobley 3-45, Brayden Williams 1--1. GC: Blaine Redmond 1-4, Devin Johnson 2-6, Jamarious Lockett 5-63, Savion Smith 2-30, Zai Offord 2-26.
Records: Saluda (10-2), Gray Collegiate (8-4).
Next game: The Tigers will play the winner of the Strom Thurmond-Keenan game.