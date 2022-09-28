Teams already had a tough time trying to prepare for Saluda’s offense.
Opposing coaches have watched the wide receiver combination of Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright rip off big plays for the past two years, while the running attack of Kenmane Brunson and Brayden Williams have taken off, running for a combined 119 yards a game.
But Friday night, the focus was on Jamarcus Mobley, as the senior went off in Saluda’s biggest game of the season.
“He’s underappreciated,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “We kind of did it to ourselves a little bit. We had a wakeup call against Emerald, and we have to figure out a way to get the ball to those guys (the other wide receivers) more to make the defense a little bit more honest to Tyleke and Zion. Mobley is that option.
“He’s really good. He made some circus catches Friday night. We’re going to continue to try to get him the ball more. We had a plan to get him the ball. He was the focus of the trick play. ... He also plays every snap of defense too, so he doesn’t come off the field much. He’s underappreciated at times, and we’re trying to get him more appreciated.”
The Tigers started off with a trick play pass to Mobley, who was untouched for a 58-yard touchdown, that gave Saluda a touchdown lead just minutes into the game. That trick play was just the start for Mobley, who finished with seven total catches for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning him the Index-Journal Player of the Week for Week 5.
“We were working on that all week in practice, so I was just waiting for it the whole game,” Mobley said. “When he said we were going to run it, I was just ready for it.”
While Mobley started the game with a touchdown, arguably his biggest catch of the night was late in the second quarter.
With roughly 3:30 left in the first half, Saluda was deep in Gilbert territory with a chance to take the lead. Williams split out to the right, caught a pass and floated a pass 29 yards toward the end zone. Mobley adjusted and leaped, nearly clearing his defender for a remarkable touchdown catch that gave Saluda the lead in the game, one it never gave up.
While that play was the most athletic play in the game, for Mobley, it was just as it always has been — go get the ball.
“It’s been like that since I was younger,” Mobley said. “Just see ball, go get ball, so I just went up and got it.”
Along with playing football, Mobley is a standout on the track team, participating in the triple jump and long jump. He said track helps him on the football field, allowing him to increase his speed and his ability “to go get jump balls.”
While he showed that he can be a deep and red zone threat, Mobley has primarily been used as a screen receiver, allowing him to use his speed and vision to make plays.
“I just get it and see where I can go pretty much,” Mobley said. “Just follow my lineman. I love them, they’re the best O-line in the state.”
Mobley is one of 20 seniors on the Tigers 2022 team, so this last year has a lot of expectations for Saluda, who entered the Gilbert game as the top team in 2A. Saluda starts the second half of its season on Thursday, as it hosts Pelion for its first region matchup of the year.
“It’s been really fun,” Mobley said of his senior year. “We’ve been waiting for this senior class to come up since we were in rec league. It’s been really fun to do it with my brothers.”
