Teams already had a tough time trying to prepare for Saluda’s offense.

Opposing coaches have watched the wide receiver combination of Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright rip off big plays for the past two years, while the running attack of Kenmane Brunson and Brayden Williams have taken off, running for a combined 119 yards a game.

