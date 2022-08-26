Lincoln County downs McCormick From staff reports Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the Greenwood Touchdown Club on Monday night, McCormick coach Paul Pratt said he wants his team to play a tough non-region schedule to prepare for the rigorous Region 1-A it plays in.The Chiefs were tested on Friday night, losing to Lincoln County (Ga) 27-6. McCormick travels to Fox Creek for Week 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mccormick Lincoln County Paul Pratt Sport Team Greenwood Touchdown Club Schedule Chief More local sports Emerald volleyball mounts comeback to defeat Abbeville Greenwood Touchdown Club meets with Lakelands coaches Ninety Six volleyball sweeps Strom Thurmond Unlocking his potential: Key Holloway earns I-J Player of the Week Monday Musings: Let's keep an eye on Albert Lakelands Connector Inauguration week at Erskine includes Mac Frampton concert Aug 24, 2022 Self’s Logan to Graduates: ‘You Make a Difference!’ Aug 24, 2022 Trinity United Methodist reaches out to African children Aug 24, 2022 Lander University welcomes Dual Enrollment students Aug 24, 2022 Latest News +11 Trio of homers in first 3 innings help Rangers beat Tigers +5 Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5 Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted off with ankle njury +8 Winston sharp, Saints top Chargers 27-10 in preseason finale +11 Happ's homers help Cubs defeat Brewers 4-3 in 10 innings Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood men found not guilty of murder, guilty on other chargesReid, Hurley take stand on final day of argumentsInvestigation into Wells' death has no answers 1 year laterMovie currency hits Lakelands businessesAutopsies, injuries at the forefront during trial of Greenwood menGreenwood Charter Academy purchases property at Greenwood MallHodges man faces criminal sexual conduct chargesAbbeville County School District receives $38 million from state departmentClinton man gets 15-year sentence in home invasionFundraiser helps Lopez family after fatal wreck State News Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe Online sleuths help woman solve mystery of missing ring FEMA declares new strategy to engage Native American tribes