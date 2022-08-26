The tone was set from the first drive of the game, and unlike last year, it wasn't Greenwood setting it.
Greenwood started the game with the ball, moving it 20 yards before it was forced to punt, which was dropped but kicked, going roughly eight yards in the air before a friendly bounce rolled it out for a 17-yard punt. Sandy Creek wasted no time, as Patriot quarterback Geimere Latimer dropped back to pass three times, completing all three, including a 30-yard dart to North Carolina commit Kaleb Cost for a 30-yard touchdown.
Time and again, the Eagles' coaching staff watched Latimer torch their secondary, totaling 195 passing yards in the first half before finishing with 286 for the game. The senior had passes for 30,46,78 and 60 yards in the Sandy Creek 46-21 win.
"He's really good," Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. "They're an extremely talented team and they're very good. Right now, We're not. It's that simple."
Greenwood's defense struggled last week against A.C. Flora to get stops in crucial situations. That problem reared its head for the Eagles again Friday night, as Sandy Creek converted all but one third down, giving up a 20-yard run, 78-yard pass, an 18-yard pass and 12-yard run on third downs. The lone third-down stop was against the Patriot second-team offense.
"We haven't forced anyone to punt all year, maybe once or twice. We just can't get off the field," Liner said. "Offensively, we're just really, really inexperienced."
With the loss of All-State running back Ve Morton, the Eagle offense rested on junior Kaleb Burton's shoulders. The first-year quarterback had some nice runs, finishing with 21 carries for 89 yards, but the Eagles couldn't truly get going offensively. The sparkplug was Jaylen Robinson, who finished with 147 yards on just eight carries and a pair of touchdowns.
"Jaylen did really good, but we have to grow up in a lot of positions and we have to grow up fast," Liner said. "It doesn't help that we're playing the teams we're playing right now. You're just getting thrown to the wolves. They're really good, and we're not."
GAME SUMMARY
Sandy Creek 14 13 19 0— 46
Greenwood 7 0 7 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
S — Kaleb Cost 30 pass from Geimere Latimer (Jacob Norris kick)