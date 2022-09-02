The environment in Hite Stadium was nothing short of intense, as Abbeville prepared to take on defending 1A state champion Southside Christian. The Sabres were hoping to put an end to their losing streak, as well as settling the bad blood from 2018, where the Panthers edged by them in the Upper State Championship.
Unfortunately for the Sabres, that revenge will have to come another day, as Abbeville won 28-14.
Southside Christian struggled to get anything rolling on the offensive side of the ball, after turning the ball over on downs five plays into the contest. Following the turnover, the Panthers marched the ball down the field, where quarterback Jay Hill ran the ball two yards into the end zone, giving the Panthers a seven-point lead.
After getting the ball back, Southside Christian turned the ball right back over on downs, giving the Panthers another chance to score from their 39-yard line. With the help of Jha’Louis Hadden and Jamal Marshall, the Panthers drove into the red zone, where Altavious Patterson ran the ball 22 yards into the end zone, putting the Panthers up 14-0.
Southside Christian’s Jacorey Martin continued to try and motivate his team to get down the field and on the board, but was unsuccessful even through the second quarter.
After an incomplete pass on 3rd and 11, the Sabres were forced to punt the ball back to Abbeville. Not long after, Ty Cade scampered for a 4-yard run, extending the Panthers' lead to 21 with 9:36 left in the first half.
Following halftime, Southside Christian came out of the locker room with a new attitude.
After back-to-back defensive battles, Sabres running back Mykel Woodfield took the ball 18 yards into the end zone to put Southside Christian on the board 21-7 with 2:51 left in the third quarter. After stopping the Panthers following drive, Jacorey Martin cut the lead to just seven with a 59-yard touchdown run.
On the next drive, the Panthers got the chance to add a field goal to their lead, but it fell short, giving the Sabres another chance to score.
However, the Sabres effort ended too soon, as Gavin Calhoun intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, icing the game.