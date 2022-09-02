AHS logo CMYK.jpg

The environment in Hite Stadium was nothing short of intense, as Abbeville prepared to take on defending 1A state champion Southside Christian. The Sabres were hoping to put an end to their losing streak, as well as settling the bad blood from 2018, where the Panthers edged by them in the Upper State Championship.

Unfortunately for the Sabres, that revenge will have to come another day, as Abbeville won 28-14.

