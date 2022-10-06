The injury bug hasn’t been kind to the Wildcats at times this season., but so far, Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings has been happy with how deep his roster is.
“Overall, I’ve just been pleased with guys stepping up and taking on that extra role,” Owings said. “You keep hearing your coach say ‘Hey, be ready. Next man up’ or your number’s called and they step up and do a pretty good job getting the job done.”
The Wildcats’ roster will be put to another test this Friday at region foe Landrum. The Cardinals enter the Week 7 meeting off a 28-0 victory over Chesnee.
Landrum is known to run the football quite a bit, having rushed for more than 300 yards in four games this season.
“We’ve got to prepare for a lot of different animals. They have numerous ways to line up,” Owings said.
But in their many formations, the Cardinals usually find a way to get the football to running back Colton Link. The Landrum junior averages 148 yards per game this season with 740 total rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.
However, the Wildcats will look to counter the Cardinals rushing attack with their own. Sophomore running back Zayvion King has given the Ninety Six faithful a lot to cheer recently with 271 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.
St. Joseph’s (6-1) at Dixie (2-5)Dixie might be in the middle of the toughest stretch in the Lakelands right now.
After their 48-0 loss to No. 5 Southside Christian last week, the Hornets will face No. 3 St. Joseph’s this Friday before traveling to No. 2 Christ Church next week.
And through it all, Dixie coach Vic Lollis has been preaching one thing to his team – effort.
“Effort beats the right place at the right time,” Lollis said. “And take care of your business. Don’t worry about something else that ain’t there, just take care of your job when somebody else has got another job.”
The Knights will travel to Due West coming off a blowout Wednesday night win over Calhoun Falls last week. Despite its lone loss, St. Joseph’s is a top-five team for a reason. The Knights played well against higher-classification teams earlier this season with a win against 3A No. 8 Seneca and blowout wins over three 2A schools.
“They’re very athletic,” Lollis said. “What they do, they do extremely well. They’re well-organized, well-coached. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
While defeating St. Joe’s will be a tall task, Lollis says his team will have to play “error-free ball” to pull off the upset.
Christ Church (5-1)
at Ware Shoals (1-6)It isn’t a secret that Ware Shoals has faced a gauntlet of a schedule to this point in its season.
After starting with a frustrating loss to Whitmire, the Hornets faced bigger Ninety Six and Emerald before picking up their first win of the season at West-Oak.
Then region play started against the then-No. 1 team in Class 1A — St. Joseph’s — before facing rival Dixie in a hard-fought loss. After three weeks of region play, the Hornets are sitting tied for last without a win in Region 1-A.
“I give our guys credit for not giving up,” coach Chris Johnston said. “We’ve had a tough stretch. We’re disappointed that our season hasn’t gone like we thought it would go, but our kids are still fighting. I don’t think our kids really understood how tough our region was until we started playing.”
The season doesn’t get any easier for Ware Shoals on Friday, as it hosts No. 2 Christ Church.
“Those guys are tough. They’re big up front and they’re athletic,” Johnston said. “Their size is what concerns me. We just have to play ball control, try to keep our defense off the field. Just try to get three yards at a time and control the clock.”
Calhoun Falls (0-6)
at Southside Christian (2-3)After the Blue Flashes’ blowout loss to St. Joseph’s last week, it doesn’t get much easier in Week 7 against No. 5 Southside Christian.
But Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus likes what he’s seeing from his players.
“It’s coming together and I know the scores aren’t showing it but man, we’re growing as a team and we’re getting better every week,” Theus said. “I’m really excited just to compete with the boys and see what they can do.”
Calhoun Falls will travel up to Simpsonville to take on a Southside Christian team on a two-game win streak. The Sabres defeated Dixie 48-0 last week.
And the Blue Flashes will take on the red-hot Sabres with a bit of rest. Calhoun Falls played St. Joe’s last Wednesday because of Hurricane Ian. This gave the Flashes Thursday and Friday off, their first break since their Week 3 bye.
Despite struggling on offense this season, Theus believes it will turn the corner sooner rather than later.
“I’m looking forward to our offense starting to click. I think it’s going to happen,” Theus said. “I really do think we’re going to start seeing our running game and our passing game come together, especially into our last three games.
Greenwood Christian (1-4)
at Carolina Academy (2-4)It wasn’t the way Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle and the Hawks wanted to end Week 6.
With Hurricane Ian approaching the coast, the Hawks’ road contest against Colleton Prep was canceled,but it didn’t take long for the team to focus its attention on its game against Carolina Academy Friday night.
“I gave them about five or six minutes to express frustration and be upset and it was turn the page, we still got work to do,” Doolittle said. “We can’t control any of that, that’s beyond our control, so what we challenged the guys to do is take care of the things you can control, nobody else can influence how you prepare and how you practice.”
The hosting Bobcats are coming off a 40-6 loss at the hands of Spartanburg Christian last Thursday. Carolina Academy has not won at home this season with its two wins coming at Dillion Christian and King’s Academy.
The Hawks hope to keep it that way Friday as they enter do-or-die territory in Week 7.
“These last three games matter,” Doolittle said. “If we win the last three, we’re in the playoffs, so it’s like the playoffs have started.”
After its game with the Bobcats, the Hawks’ road ahead won’t be easy. But the Hawks will take it one game at time starting with Friday night.
“If we can stop the run and we can run the ball, we can take care of the ball and turn them over and we can win the special teams game, eliminate big plays and make a couple big plays, we’ll be successful,” Doolittle said.
Asheville Christian Academy at McCormickThrough its first three region games, McCormick is sitting at 2-1 in region play, putting it squarely in the mix one of the top playoff spots in Region 1-A, but the road ahead is tough for the Chiefs, who still have to play two of the top 5 teams in 1A.
“The whole region is just tough,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “The top schools out of Greenville are playing really well.”
Instead of facing a region opponent this week, the Chiefs will have a rare week off from the toughest 1A region, bringing in North Carolina’s Asheville Christian Academy.
“It’s a non-region game but we’re going to treat it like a region game,” Pratt said. “We’re going to just keep our heads up and keep doing what we do, which is pound the ball.”
According to Pratt, Asheville Christian throws the ball virtually every play, throwing the ball roughly 90% of the time. The air-raid attack will help prepare the Chiefs once they start the second half of region play.
“This game will help us going into St. Joseph’s and Southside Christian,” Pratt said. “That gives our kids a heads up. We’ve been working on that the past two days, working in 7-on-7s and getting back into coverage. ... This is going to be a good test for the McCormick team this week.”