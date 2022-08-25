While the preseason didn’t go the way coach Stewart Young wanted, with several scrimmages canceled for various reasons, Saluda came out and dominated Mid-Carolina last week behind its senior-laden offense.
“There were some things that we just had mistakes that I think were from a lack of playing. We haven’t seen the full-speed game action but one time,” Young said. “As the game went, we caught up to the speed of the game defensively. I thought we were sharper offensively than defensively early in the game.”
Senior quarterback Jonah McCary tossed three touchdowns and passed for 206 yards, while senior receivers Tyleke Mathis and Zion Wright combined for 185 yards on just six catches, half of which were touchdowns.
While the seniors made a serious impact for the Tigers, so did freshman Brayden Williams. The tailback ran wild against Mid-Carolina in his first varsity action, finishing with 107 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
“Brayden has some talent,” Young said. “He’s still a freshman, so we’re still giving him some baby steps along the way, but you want to talk about a high ceiling. He has it. He has to grow up fast because the expectations are going to be there for him. He really impacted our offense Friday night.”
Saluda now turns its attention to Ridge Spring-Monetta. Offensively, the Trojans are similar to Mid-Carolina as they both set up in the I formation, but RS-M runs the option instead of just the power attack Saluda saw last week.
“They run a lot more triple option. They’re definitely run first like Mid-Carolina,” Young said. “You have to play assignment football when you’re playing an option team.”
Crescent (0-1)
at Dixie (0-1)Dixie fell to Class 3A Pendleton 41-9 last week. Things don’t get easier this Friday, as the Hornets host Crescent, another Class 3A team.
Crescent lost to Pickens 31-28 last Friday. Dixie will be short one wingback this week but will get another back. Austin Wilson, who served a one-game suspension that carried over from the soccer season, returns. Top wingback Hunter Satterfield, who was ejected from the Pendleton game, has to sit out against Crescent.
“I think it was a bogus call,” Lollis said about the Satterfield ejection. “We watched the film and sent it in to the high school league, and they are still keeping him out for a game. That’s just the way it is. They said he threw an elbow to the helmet, but, if you go back and look at the film, all he did was lower his shoulder and run into the guy. To me, it wasn’t nothing but a football play.”
Lollis said he wants to see consistency this week, especially in blocking assignments, and hopes to see a better game from quarterback Marshall Dunn.
“A lot of times we had missed assignments and we had people standing and watching, but I think we’re going to put a group out there this week that will get after you,” Lollis said.
Lincoln County (1-0)
at McCormick (0-1)McCormick plays its second-straight game at home this week. The Chiefs fell 40-3 to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Abbeville last Friday. They take on Lincoln County (Georgia) this Friday.
“They run the same formation as Abbeville, the Wing T,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said of the Red Devils’ offense. “They come off the ball well. They kind of put me in the mind of playing Abbeville twice.”
The Chiefs couldn’t get much going against the Panthers. Featured running back A’Chean Durant had 72 of the Chiefs’ 103 yards rushing. Wide receiver Dre’Kevan Thomas strained his neck during last week’s game and was taken to the hospital out of precaution. Pratt said Thomas will be out for at least two weeks.
“He’s up and well and in good spirits,” Pratt said.
Lincoln County defeated Bryan County 23-20 last week. In that game, Red Devils junior running back Semaj Jenkins had 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while freshman RB Kelby Glaze had 105 yards rushing and one TD.
“I expect to minimize penalties and move the ball,” Pratt said. “Most of all, let’s make plays in the open field. We’ve got to be able to tackle this week. We played Abbeville early, so we should be better prepared going into Friday night’s game.”
Greenwood Christian (1-0) at Northside Christian Academy (1-0)Greenwood Christian opened its season last Friday with a 48-20 win against Northwood Academy. This week, the Hawks travel to Northside Christian Academy.
“We’ve seen them on film a couple of times,” GCS coach Jolly Doolittle said. “They played Calhoun Falls last week. They’ve got good size, they move really well, they have really good athletes and are very well-coached. They were able to executive very effectively, both offensively and defensively.”
Northside defeated Calhoun Falls 27-12. In GCS’ win last week, the Hawks got just about everyone in on the action. Three running backs — Bryson Dixon, Hamp Davis and Colt Taylor — each had more than 60 yards rushing and a touchdown.
“We want to spread the touches,” Doolittle said. “Sometimes it will be who has the hot hand. But those guys are so unselfish that they realize, no block, no rock. Those guys block for each other, and they’ll have the opportunity to carry the ball, for sure.”
Hawks wide receiver Owen Whittington had nearly a 100 yards, a touchdown, a two-point conversion catch and an interception returned for a TD.
“We certainly didn’t play perfectly, but we played hard,” Doolittle said. “High degree of energy. A lot of enthusiasm on the field. A lot of young guys stepped up and played well for us. We certainly made a lot of first-game mistakes. There’s a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up. The offensive line played really well. The guys we wanted to get the ball to did well.”
Palisades (0-1)
at Calhoun Falls (0-1)Though Calhoun Falls took several steps forward in the offseason — implementing a weight-lifting program and drawing more numbers than in years past — the Flashes came up short against Northside Christian Academy in their season opener.
“I thought we were pretty prepared, but mistakes and turnovers will kill you every time,” Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus said. “That’s pretty much what we decided to do. We can play with people, and I think the boys realize that. Not too many teams are just going to line up and be better than us when we want to play ball. We just have to limit the mistakes.”
While Da’Quean Lewis and Ty Turman played solid and were factors for the Flashes, Theus singled out freshman Marley McIntosh for his performance against Northside Christian.
Theus and the Flashes will host Palisades on Friday night for a chance for their first win of the season.
Palisades is a first-year program out of Charlotte that is extremely young, as the Pumas don’t have a single senior on the roster. They lost their first game of the year 48-0 against West Mecklenburg.
“They’re relatively new. They have some good talent, very athletic and very fast,” Theus said. “It’s one of those things that I’m not going to shy away from saying we can just line up and play ball with them. If we do the little things right, I definitely think we’ll have a nice little ball game Friday night.”