While the preseason didn’t go the way coach Stewart Young wanted, with several scrimmages canceled for various reasons, Saluda came out and dominated Mid-Carolina last week behind its senior-laden offense.

“There were some things that we just had mistakes that I think were from a lack of playing. We haven’t seen the full-speed game action but one time,” Young said. “As the game went, we caught up to the speed of the game defensively. I thought we were sharper offensively than defensively early in the game.”

Tags