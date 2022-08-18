There’s always a layer of excitement late in August, because that means football is back on Friday nights.
In Week 0, only five Lakelands teams are playing at home: Ninety Six, Saluda, McCormick, Calhoun Falls and Greenwood Christian; but there will be plenty going on in the Lakelands this weekend.
Mid-Carolina at Saluda
During the preseason, Saluda was focused on developing its depth with hopes that some players could grow in their new roles or new players develop as overall players with hopes of becoming rotational or even starters. Because of weather canceling its scrimmage early last week and the Greenwood Jamboree getting cut short before the Tigers even had their pads on, Saluda never got a chance to develop the way head coach Stewart Young was hoping.
“We have so many people playing different positions or they’re new to football, and we’re counting on them,” Young said. Our goal this preseason was to develop depth, and we didn’t get a chance to play them. This is kind of like a scrimmage kind of because it’ll be the first time we watch some of these kids play. But it’s a game.”
While they have some potential question marks, the Tigers are still an extremely experienced team, retuning their starting quarterback, two of the four starting receivers from a year ago and most of the offensive line.
The Tigers face Mid-Carolina on Friday. Young said the Rebels run nearly the same defense as Saluda, but offensively the two couldn’t be further apart, as the Tigers are a spread, run-and-gun team, while Mid-Carolina is an I-formation team that takes its time on offense.
Northside Christian Academy at Calhoun Falls
Calhoun Falls hasn’t won a game since Aug. 30, 2019, when the Blue Flashes beat Ware Shoals 14-13. It is hoping to end that losing streak Friday night when it hosts Northside Christian Academy, a SCISA Class 2A team from Lexington.
“This is new to me. I’ve never played against them,” first-year Flashes coach Zak Theus said. “In watching their tape, they are very well-coached. They play hard. They get after it. We’re looking to have a good little game on our hands.”
Theus said his team matches up well against the Crusaders.
“Last week, we went over and had our last scrimmage, and I felt like we learned from our previous one,” Theus said. “I feel like we’re getting to the product we want to put out there. I’m really excited to see what we do when the lights turn on.”
Dixie at PendletonDixie opens its the season on the road Friday at Class 3A Pendleton, who posted just a 1-9 record in 2021. But Dixie coach Vic Lollis is expecting a tough game.
“I expect they are going to try to come out and throw the ball,” Lollis said. “The two films I got on them with the scrimmages and all, they threw the ball quite a bit. They have a good running back. He looks very big and powerful. But I believe they are really going to try to set the tone with the passing game.”
The Hornets have been working on a specific defense scheme ahead of the matchup. Pendleton has more than 50 players on its roster and doesn’t have a lot of two-way players.
“They’re explosive,” Lollis said. “They can score from anywhere on the field at any time.”
Ware Shoals at WhitmireSince 2014, Ware Shoals and Whitmire have squared off on the gridiron with a lot more than a W in the win column at stake, as the pair have matched up as region foes every year since 2013. With the new SCHSL realignment, Whitmire is now in Region 3-A, while Ware Shoals is still in Region 1-A.
“It’s really strange because they are in our region in all other sports except for football,” coach Chris Johnston said. “They are a familiar foe that we’re used to seeing. It really feels like we’re starting out with a region game.”
Ware Shoals defeated Whitmire late in October a year ago by two points, but the Hornets are much more improved since that meeting a year ago, spending time in the weight room all summer long.
“The improvement from last year. We did go to Carolina and had a very good scrimmage against a 3A Carolina and we also played Spartanburg Christian,” Johnston said. “I felt pretty good going into the Emerald scrimmage. ... I just feel really good about where we are right now”
Northwood Academy
at Greenwood ChristianIn its final scrimmage of the preseason, Greenwood Christian faced off against Calhoun Falls and Dixie in a three-team scrimmage. While there were some good and bad from the game, the biggest aspect for the Hawks was getting experience for their young players, as most of the team is a sophomore or younger.
“On any given snap, there were four or five freshman on the field at one time,” coach Jolly Doolittle said. “You want to see whether they have a fight or flight reaction to them. I felt like they fought a little bit. They played hard and made mistakes, but freshmen are going to do that. I was pleased in what we saw.”
The Hawks take on Northwood Academy on Friday. The Chargers are a 3A SCISA team from Charleston that are in a rebuild process after failing to win a game last season. They scored just 44 points in their 10 games a year ago, but according to Doolittle, the Chargers have some speed and size to them this season.