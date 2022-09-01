Two Lakelands teams, Dixie and Calhoun Falls, are looking to pick up their first wins of the season, while Greenwood Christian hopes to log its second win on Friday night.
Greenwood Christian (1-1)
at Dixie (0-2)Dixie (0-2) has faced several issues so far this season.
The Hornets were without running back Austin Wilson in Week 0 and without running back Hunter Satterfield last week, both because of suspensions. Dixie will be without defensive tackle Dallas West in Friday’s game. He, too, will be serving a suspension. Hornets coach Vic Lollis contracted COVID last Friday afternoon and missed that game. He’s been out of work and off the field since then, but he said he’s feeling better and hopes to coach this Friday against Greenwood Christian (1-1).
“I miss the kids and miss the assistant coaches,” Lollis said. “But I’ve got a really good coaching staff. They’ve stepped up.”
Lollis said he’s been in constant contact with offensive coordinator Frank Brown, who has been in charge in Lollis’ absence.
Dixie matched up against Greenwood Christian in a preseason scrimmage.
“They are well-coached and they are going to give you multiple sets,” Lollis said. “They are really based out of the double tight (end) “I” formation. They try to get the ball outside on the edge a little bit. They’ll rely on the passing game, if they have to. I think I’ve got maybe 16 different formations that I’ve broken down. They’ll run out of them and also pass out of them. You don’t really know. You’ve just got to play sound defense.”
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said Dixie is physical and sound fundamentally.
“Anything from film or the scrimmage was brand-new revelation,” Doolittle said. “Vic has had great success with those guys. It’s a great football team. They’ve got a kid (Satterfield) who can hit a home run. They’ll just sit there and wear you down upfront.”
Doolittle said his defense has to be prepared to face a run-heavy Dixie offense that methodically wears opponents down and creates confusion through misdirection.
“You’ve got to keep pad-level,” he said. “It’s about being sound and gap control — and having eye discipline and not running out of the plays and getting hit with counters and stuff like that. We’ve got to be sound. They are very content with only gaining three or four yards per carry, but they have the ability to hit the home run. The Satterfield kid has the ability to go 80 (yards) every play. That really makes them quite scary on offense.”
Calhoun Falls (0-2)
at Spartanburg Christian (0-1)Calhoun Falls has faced a pair of tough opponents to start the season, adding to a string of losses that dates back to the first game of the 2019 season. But, first-year coach Zak Theus is optimistic as his team travels to face SCISA opponent Spartanburg Christian on Friday.
“Spartanburg Christian is a tough team,” Theus said. “Sometimes records don’t show. They are well-coached and get after it. They stay true to what they do.”
The Blue Flashes faced Spartanburg Christian in a preseason scrimmage, and according to Theus, the scrimmage was evenly matched.
“We moved the ball and they moved the ball,” Theus said. “We learned a lot. We’ve come a long way since then, and I know they have. So, I’m looking forward to Friday. I think it’s going to be a real good, competitive matchup.”
Theus said his team has improved “all the way around” since the start of the season.
“I think our character has gotten better,” Theus said. “I think our understanding of the game has gotten better. And I think they’ve bought into what we’re trying to accomplish, which is being all-around young men, good football players and great kids.”