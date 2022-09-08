For the first half, Ninety Six had Saluda on the ropes.
The No. 1 team in 2A was struggling to complete its passes down field, gambling a couple of times, which nearly resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown right before the half. While Ninety Six’s offense wasn’t rolling, it only trailed by seven at the half.
Then the wheels fell off.
“I was excited for how good a game we made it when we went in at halftime. I thought our guys played their butts off, and I thought we had a good game plan,” Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings said. “We did have a couple of mishaps, and those were two of their big plays. ... We fell apart some in the second half, but a lot of that was we had guys playing both ways. I think us being warn down that killed us on top of Saluda making more plays.”
Saluda rolled in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points before the Wildcats scored late in the fourth quarter to end the game 39-15.
Friday’s loss was the biggest test the Wildcats have faced this season so far, and while the final score didn’t result in a win, it showed the potential the Wildcats can display if they can start a game faster than they had at any point this season.
“Against a lot of teams, I think what we saw in the first half shows how good we can be, and we had some missed opportunities,” Owings said. “I think that shows the potential we have. That potential to me is against teams that we are more even with, and by even I mean the same amount of guys playing both ways. ... Up until this point, we’ve started slow in almost everything this season and finished strong.”
Ninety Six aims to put a four-quarter game together for the first time this season on Friday, when it travels to Mid-Carolina.
“They’re not bad at all,” Owings said. “Mid-Carolina has some dudes. Just looking at them at film, they have some speed and have size. They have some pieces of the puzzle there. I think the eyeball test, when we lineup side-by-side with them,, they’re going to win that game, but that’s not what we play for. I hope our guys will bring it like they will.”
Greenwood Christian (1-2) at Beaufort Academy (2-0)The Hawks travel to Beaufort to face the No. 2-ranked team in state. Beaufort Academy has been in the state semifinals the past four years and won a state title five years ago.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said this will be a tough test for his young team. The Hawks have 19 players who are freshmen or sophomores.
“Culturally, right now we’re in a microwave society and not a crockpot,” Doolittle said. “We’ve got to hold these guys together. Culturally, in every program, that’s harder to do.”
He said players oftentimes get frustrated early by not being successful, so it’s a matter of managing expectations with a young team.
“If we take a crockpot mentality and every day get 1% better, then the vast majority of our team has opportunities to get experience,” Doolittle said. “To keep morale high and to keep kids playing, you want to be successful and you want to win games. Obviously, everyone wants a positive outcome. It’s about having that crockpot mentality. Every meal made in a crockpot is better than in a microwave.”
Doolittle said he’s impressed with Beaufort’s backfield.
“The quarterback is a great football player,” he said. “He’s an old-school kid. He plays strong safety on defense and is always around the ball. He’s a fast, physical kid. Their running back is extremely athletic. Good skill on the perimeter.”
Doolittle said Beaufort is strong upfront on offense and defense.
“They’ve got speed and size all over the field,” he said. “We’ve got to try to get our playmakers in space. We’ve got to give our quarterback time to throw the football. We’ve got to be able to hit them with a quick run game. We’re going to have a hard enough time trying to beat them. We can’t beat ourselves. We’ve got to eliminate turnovers and costly penalties.”
Dixie (1-2) at Liberty (1-2)Dixie is coming off its first win of the season. The Hornets defeated Greenwood Christian last Friday. This week, Dixie travels to face Class 2A Liberty.
“They run a lot of different formations,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said. “They are very well-coached at what they do and are very well-disciplined. They don’t make many mistakes. They are about 60/40 run to throw.”
Lollis said he thinks the Hornets will match up well against Liberty.
“I think our defense is the best part of our game, even though our offense had a great showing this past Friday,” Lollis said. “Our defense will match up well with their offense.”
Lollis said his team is preparing to face a number of offensive formations, including a spread look.
“They will formation you to death,” he said. “The challenge is that you’ve got to relate this to the kids so they can get into it real quick. They’ve got to be able to recognize positions, formations and what they can do out of each formation.”
Lollis said he was impressed with his team’s performance last week.
“We finally got to see the running game that we’ve been expecting,” he said. “The offensive line blocked very well. The backs made the right cuts and the right reads. The best thing I saw was our ability to move the football.”