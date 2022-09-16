For the first couple of weeks of the season, McCormick has battled injuries and inconsistency, before it took down Fox Creek in a defensive battle.
With the week off, coach Paul Pratt and his staff had time to work with the freshmen and sophomores, helping to build the team’s depth, while also healing from several different injuries.
“The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for McCormick, based on how we had a kid out with a neck injury and had two kids coming out of casts,” Pratt said. “It was a good time for McCormick to heal heading to region games. We had a chance to work with the second group one-on-one. We have a lot of kids going both ways. It’ll give us a chance to give some kids a chance for a break.”
The fully rested Chiefs travel to Due West for their first region matchup against Dixie, which has also had some mixed results through the first couple of weeks of the season.
“We’re not adding anything. We can’t right now,” Dixie coach Vic Lollis said of his offense. “We just have to correct the mistakes that we made and make sure that we can run it without making mistakes. We want to run it pretty simple and have a lot of confidence in what we’re doing. We had a really good practice (on Monday). We challenged them to go out there and deliver blows instead of taking them.”
Both teams feature potentially explosive running games behind seniors Hunter Satterfield (Dixie) and A’Chean Durant (McCormick) and their supporting casts.
“Dixie runs a toe-by-toe offense. They come dead at you,” Pratt said. “It’s mano-a-mano. It’s board drills. You’ll just have to come off the ball and make tackles. Don’t get washed down.”
Friday’s matchup sets the winner up for a potential playoff spot, as Region 1-A sends six of its seven teams to the playoffs this season.
“It’s huge, very huge game this week,” Lollis said. “It’s the first game of the region. Of course you want to start out 1-0 in the region. If you win this week, you’re probably in the playoffs. If you win, you have your foot way ahead of the pace.”
Patrick Henry Academy (2-2)
at Greenwood Christian (1-2)For coach Jolly Doolittle and the rest of the Greenwood Christian football team, the key this week has been turning the page.
One week ago, Greenwood Christian was gearing up for its 4-hour bus ride to take on Beaufort Academy when the game was canceled Friday because of bad weather, with even worse storms expected Saturday.
Along with the game cancelation, the Hawks are still trying to turn the page from their last game, a blowout loss against Dixie that had one of their iron-man type of players, Colt Taylor, go down with a compound fracture in his leg.
“The only thing to get over that mental hurdle, because what those guys had to go through, (getting back out there and playing another game),” Doolittle said. “I’ve been a ball boy since I was 6 years old, I’ve seen a lot of football. Maybe it was the emotional attachment being one of my own kids, but a compound fracture with a bone sticking out of his leg for 35 minutes. The psychological break might have been what we needed.”
Doolittle said Taylor had surgery on Saturday, is in a boot and in high spirits.
Now the Hawks will take on Patrick Henry without their leading rusher and tackler.
“They’re big, fast and physical. They run downhill right at you,” Doolittle said of Patrick Henry. “The first thing that jumps off film at you is that their kids play extremely hard. We definitely have our work cut out for us. We have to be able to execute because they’re bigger and faster than us.”
Ware Shoals (1-3)
at St. Joseph’s (4-0)The Hornets are no stranger to tough competition.
Ware Shoals has faced three higher-classification teams through four games, one of which resulted in a win last Friday at 3A West-Oak.
However, it doesn’t get much easier this Friday as Ware Shoals will begin region play at No. 1-ranked St. Joseph’s.
“We know that we’re definitely going to have our hands full,” coach Chris Johnston said. “We’re just going to go up and try to compete with St. Joe’s. That’s a school that was originally 2A last year that dropped down to 1A. We know we have a battle ahead of us, but we’re ready for it.”
The top-ranked Knights are undefeated, with wins over three Class 2A teams and an impressive victory at Class 4A Seneca last week. St. Joseph’s is led by its fullback, a player Johnston says has given opponents trouble — and one the Hornets will keep an eye on.
But Johnston is looking for a big game from players such as Dalton Boyter and Justice Lomax after their performances against West-Oak. Boyter scored two all-purpose touchdowns in his first game back from injury, and Lomax recorded a score on the ground.
Despite their strong region-opening opponent Friday, Johnston said his team is up for the challenge.
“With them being No. 1 and us being unranked, we don’t really think about that here at Ware Shoals,” Johnston said. “We’re just going to play the opponents in front of us and try to do the best we can do.”
Calhoun Falls (0-3)
at Christ Church (2-1)It’s no secret. Christ Church is good.
And that’s exactly why Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus is excited for this Friday’s matchup.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to play against some really good competition, see how we stack up against it,” Theus said.
The Blue Flashes walk into their first region game off a Week 3 bye week after they lost 50-6 to Spartanburg Christian Academy the week before. Despite a tough opponent ahead for Calhoun Falls, Theus is looking for a big game from his offense.
“I really think our offense, I think they’re going to step up to the challenge,” Theus said. “I’m looking forward to our quarterback, Ty Turman, having a big game, looking forward to our wide receiver Da’Quean Lewis having a big game as well.”
The No. 6 Cavaliers are coming off a 38-30 win at Class 4A Riverside last Friday. Christ Church also beat Class 3A Southside in Week 1 and lost to Atlanta’s Holy Innocents Episcopal the week after.
The Cavaliers are led by junior running back Dashun Reeder, who has 401 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Senior wide receiver B.J. Atkins also leads the Christ Church offense with 12 receptions for 181 yards.
Reeder and Atkins are two reasons Theus is looking forward to the region-opening showdown.
“They have some good players, and that’s why I’m so excited about this,” Theus said. “I want to see how we stack up against them.”