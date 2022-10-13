When Strom Thurmond junior kicker Nate Nordeen’s kick sailed through the uprights, the Rebels had completed the upset, taking down Saluda, who had been ranked as the No. 1 team in 2A for virtually the entire season.
Despite crossing the goal line twice in two possessions, Saluda’s offense racked up just three points because of penalties (two of which took off those early touchdowns) and turnovers.
“That’s tough because a lot of times good teams adjust. Strom Thurmond did a good job of adjusting to the new stuff that we were running,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “We had our chances but didn’t take advantage of it.
“You can’t have turnovers and you can’t have penalties against really good teams, and we did. We got exposed for it and lost the game.”
The newest wrinkle the Tigers added against Strom Thurmond was putting star receiver Tyleke Mathis at quarterback with both running backs Kenmane Brunson and Brayden Williams in a split-back package. In the first couple of drives, the wrinkle worked. Mathis broke off runs of 39,14 and 52 yards (the 52-yard run was called back for an illegal procedure). But the Rebels adjusted, holding him to just seven rushing yards on six carries the rest of the game.
Despite his team’s offensive struggles, Young was impressed with his defense, as that group allowed just 240 yards on 61 plays (3.9 yards per play) and forced three turnovers.
Now as the No. 4 team in the state, Saluda will take on Silver Bluff, who finished one game shy of a state championship a year ago.
The Bulldogs enter the matchup 3-4 so far, but came against either a 4 or 5A team this year. The fourth loss was against Barnwell, who is currently the No. 2 team in 2A.
“They started out playing some really good teams. They’re playing a lot better,” Young said. “They’re doing some different things offensively. They’re running some formations that they didn’t run early in the year. They have some really good talent. They know how to win. We have to eliminate penalties and minizine turnovers for any game, but especially this week.”
Southside Christian (3-3)
at McCormick (4-3)For the first three weeks of region play, McCormick has faced teams that rarely will throw the ball, running their offenses under center and playing smash-mouth football.
That changed a week ago, when the Chiefs lined up against Asheville Christian Academy, a team from North Carolina that only dropped back to pass in its 58 snaps on Friday.
“You really find out what kids are made of when their backs are against the wall,” McCormick coach Paul Pratt said. “When you have a team that’s throwing 99%, I was really impressed by the DBs and the front line.”
Now that it is back to region play, McCormick (2-1 in region play) is sitting in a good spot for the playoffs. With two wins, it has already claimed a spot in the playoffs and is good enough for the third spot in Region 1-A.
Last week, the Chiefs running game was the story line, as they ran for more than 300 yards, spearheaded behind senior running back A’Chean Durant. Durant scored four touchdowns on the ground and ran for 215 yards in the win.
Now that running game will be key on Friday night, when the Chiefs welcome in Southside Christian, who is one of two undefeated teams in Region 1-A.
“It’s like David and Goliath,” Pratt said. “We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to run the ball. As of now, we’re going to run the ball and hope we can move the chains.”
Liberty (3-4) at Ninety Six (4-3)Ninety Six is somewhere it hasn’t been in more than a month — coming off a loss.
Regardless, Wildcats coach Matthew Owings is excited.
“I think I look more forward to this game after a loss than after a win because you’re ready to get that taste out of your mouth, especially losing a game that I thought we should’ve won,” Owings said.
The Wildcats will look to rebound Friday, as they welcome in region opponent Liberty on Homecoming. The Red Devils enter Wilson-Campbell Stadium coming off a 44-29 win against Blacksburg.
Heading into practice this week, Owings said his team has some things to work on after some poor performances in its 45-31 loss to Landrum last Friday. According to Owings, his offensive line struggled, playing its “worst game of the year.”
The Wildcats also struggled to find energy last Friday, something Owings was surprised to see.
“I don’t think we had a bad mentality, but (we struggled) bringing that more aggressive attitude and energy that we’ve seen earlier in the season, for whatever reason,” Owings said. “I don’t know the answer but it didn’t seem like it was there Friday night.”
As for Liberty, the Red Devils run a very similar offensive scheme as Ninety Six’s Week 7 opponent, known to run the ball quite a bit.
“The good and bad thing about their offense is we already saw something very similar to last week. Bad thing is we just played like crap against it last week,” Owings said. “We better pick our game up if we don’t want to be in the same predicament.”
Before Friday’s game, Ninety Six will honor its 1962 and 1982 state champion football teams.
Ware Shoals (1-7)
at Calhoun Falls (0-7)It’s a three-game stretch Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus has been looking forward to since the beginning of region play. The Blue Flashes will play McCormick and Dixie after this Friday’s game against Ware Shoals — three teams that Theus thinks are similar to his own.
“I’m very excited,” Theus said. “I think this is a very even matchup. Both teams are hungry for a win and I’m looking forward to a pretty good game.”
Both teams haven’t had very much success result-wise this season with the lone victory between the two squads being Ware Shoals’ 30-0 win over West-Oak. But both coaches feel good about the Week 8 matchup, especially Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston.
“Our guys have played better each week, and we actually played our best game of the season in a 36-0 loss vs. Christ Church (last week), so I feel pretty good about where we’re at,” Johnston said.
Johnston said he liked the effort he saw from his Hornets after being down 29-0 at halftime. In the second half, Ware Shoals forced two punts and had several first downs on offense. Calhoun Falls on the other hand had a tough 49-6 loss in Week 7 to Southside Christian.
The big difference this week? The Blue Flashes are at full strength.
Calhoun Falls welcomes back junior Jamarri Norman to the lineup for the first time this season, a key receiver for the Flashes. Players such as Norman and quarterback Ty Turman are reasons why the Hornets aren’t taking this game lightly.
“They scare us a little because of their athleticism,” Johnston said. “Calhoun Falls always had several good athletes that have breakaway speed. We have a good respect for that.”
Theus also gives a tip of the hat to Ware Shoals with its star running back in Justice Lomax.
“Whoever wants it more is going to get it,” Theus said.
Dixie (2-6) at Christ Church (6-1)After two losses to top-10teams, Dixie will face yet another challenge as it travels to Greenville to take on No. 2 Christ Church.
However, Dixie coach Vic Lollis feels better about this Friday’s matchup than the last two.
“I think if we do our assignments, we’ll be fine,” Lollis said. “In the last two games, we made a lot of mental mistakes and we played behind the chains a lot, and hopefully, we cut them out.”
And the last couple of games haven’t been kind to the Hornets. Against No. 5 Southside Christian and No. 3 St. Joesph’s, Dixie has been outscored 106-7. The Hornets’ secondary will have to step up if Dixie wants to break the streak of blowout losses.
The Cavaliers are known to pass the ball around with quarterback Woods Windham anchoring the Christ Church passing game. Windham has many weapons in his receiving arsenal with Jackson Repp and BJ Atkins lining up for the Cavaliers.
“They throw it all over the field,” Lollis said. “They’re well-coached. What they do, you can tell they’ve been doing it for quite a while. They got a good quarterback and a good set of receivers.”
Lollis says his team hasn’t played an opponent that throws the ball as much as Christ Church does.
“(Our secondary has) got to be able to do their assignments,” Lollis said. “They’ve got to be very, very well-relaxed and let the play come to them. They can’t try to create things, got to play within themselves, got to play within our structure and do their job.”