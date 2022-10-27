Coming off two straight losses riddled with penalties and turnovers, Saluda needed to rebound against Fox Creek, and it did just that, drumming the Predators for 42 points in the blowout win.
The biggest difference in that game compared to the Tigers last two were the lack of penalties. In a four-week span, Saluda was continuously having touchdowns called back for penalties. While there was a touchdown called back early in the game, Saluda kept itself to just two penalties, only one of which was by a starter, in the game.
“The main thing we preached was energy. We had zero energy the week before at Silver Bluff,” Saluda coach Stewart Young said. “Last week, I told them I don’t care if it’s fake energy, but I want energy, and our leaders stepped up. It was a total different feel going into the game.”
Alongside the lack of penalties, Tiger sophomore Drew Arant got his first varsity start at quarterback, moving Jonah McCary from quarterback to wide receiver and free safety. McCary led the Tigers with 61 receiving yards and two touchdowns on two catches.
“We knew that he’s an athlete. He’s run the ball really well at quarterback,” Young said. “We felt like we needed another speed receiver, because we’ve had to move Tyleke (Mathis) 50% of the time now into the backfield... Jonah can fly. That gives us a weapon there. He needs to be on the field. He’s a leader. He’s one of the captain vote getters. The kids love him and want him on the field.”
Saluda is already firmly in the playoffs, but its seeding is still in the air. With a win, the Tigers will be the No. 3 seed in Region 3-2A and will get to host a playoff game. A loss will send the Tigers on the road for the entirety of their playoff run. The team standing in their way is rival Batesburg-Leesville.
Batesburg enters Friday night also at 2-2 in region play.
“Batesburg is a really good football team,” Young said. “They’re young, so you can tell that they’ve matured from earlier in the year. They’ve changed some positions like we have, so they’ve evolved into a different team than they were early. They played a lot of stiff competition early, so they’re battle tested.”
Calhoun Falls (0-9) at Dixie (2-7)Friday night is an important game for Dixie and Calhoun Falls. For the Hornets, a win will officially clinch a playoff spot, while a win for the Blue Flashes would be their first since 2019 and would create a potential playoff berth because of a tie-breaker.
Despite the gravity of the game, the focus for Calhoun Falls coach Zak Theus is to get as many of his players healed up as possible, as several key players went down a week ago against McCormick.
“The main thing for us this week is getting healthy, and we’re just trying to get better and become the product that we’re trying to become,” Theus said. “Dixie, they’re a team that is going to play fundamental football, and that’s how they’ve always been. We do feel like we can play with them for sure.”
Dixie had a chance to heal up last week during its bye, something that coach Vic Lollis said was very important, as this will probably be the healthiest the Hornets have been for most of the season.
“It was very big. it let us heal up,” Lollis said. “We got a lot of people healed up, not 100%, but 80% is better than none. We should be pretty close to full tilt Friday night. I think it’ll help us out a lot.”
Because of the injuries to the Blue Flashes, including quarterback Ty Turman, Dixie is going in with a varied game plan. If Turman starts, the Hornets will gear up against the pass. If he’s out, they’ll watch the run.
Friday night will be the second time these teams have matched up, as they met the Thursday before the start of the season in a three-team scrimmage.
“We look back at what happened, and both sides of the ball were doing really well,” Theus said. “We’ve come a long way with all these young bucks since then. I am really excited to see from the second week of scrimmages to the last week of the regular season.”
McCormick (5-4) at St. Joseph’s (7-2)After its Week 9 win over Calhoun Falls, McCormick is getting healthy at the most important time of the year.
The Chiefs are welcoming back sophomore JaQuavious Hadden, and McCormick coach Paul Pratt says senior tackle Desmand Watson will be back at 100% this week.
And they’re returning for a pretty big game.
The Chiefs will travel to Greenville to take on No. 8 St. Joseph’s for home field in the Class 1A first round and a shot at the region’s No. 3-seed Friday night.
“Any coach can tell you that going into your last game, it’s going to determine whether you get a first, second, third seed,” Pratt said. “You gotta have good momentum at practice, good momentum a week before that.”
McCormick got just that with an excellent showing in its 48-8 victory last Friday. However, Pratt realizes the Knights are a different animal than Calhoun Falls, but not much different than what his Chiefs have seen before.
St. Joe’s runs a run-heavy wing-T offense, much like common region foe Southside Christian. On defense, the Knights have allowed just 18.4 points per game, running a three-front defense.
“They’ve got a good running team,” Pratt said. “Good solid defense, any time you play a three-front, that tells you that you gotta have some good good guys up front that can handle them.”
Even with a loss, the Chiefs would lock up the No. 4 seed, but McCormick isn’t satisfied with where it’s at —- it wants that three seed.
“We just gotta go out there and put a hat on a hat and just play solid football because this is a fight for a good seed in the playoff,” Pratt said.
Orangeburg Prep (2-7)
at Greenwood Christian (1-6)The Hawks played a good, competitive game but came out on the losing end of a 32-27 game against Spartanburg Christian last Friday.
Greenwood Christian put together a number of good drives but were stopped short of the end zone on a few.
The main proponent behind those? Mistakes.
“If we can play a game where we don’t beat ourselves in critical moments, then we’d be a really tough team to beat,” Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle said. “Hopefully, we can put it all together. We got one more shot at putting it all together.”
That last shot at putting it all together comes Friday at Victory Field against Orangeburg Prep.
Much like the rest of the year, the Hawks head into their season finale with a banged up roster. Since Week 0, Doolittle says his team has not had the same starting lineup or personnel groups such as the offensive line or backfield.
But that didn’t phase the Hawks too much against the Warriors.
“We had a lot of guys playing in different positions,” Doolittle said. “A lot of freshmen and sophomores had to fill a lot of holes and competed really well.”
Orangeburg Prep also walks into the Week 10 contest with a tough season of its own. However, Doolittle isn’t overlooking the Indians, saying his opponent has great athletes, is good up front on offense and defense and has a large roster size.
As for the Hawks, Doolittle hopes he and his team can send out seniors David White and Nate Rooney properly in their last game in the navy and silver.
“Hopefully we play in such a way that we deserve to (win) because they’re two special young men that really have been great leaders for us and kept us together,” Doolittle said. “(The team’s) morale, despite being 1-6, is very high. They get a lot of credit for that.”