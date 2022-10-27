Coming off two straight losses riddled with penalties and turnovers, Saluda needed to rebound against Fox Creek, and it did just that, drumming the Predators for 42 points in the blowout win.

The biggest difference in that game compared to the Tigers last two were the lack of penalties. In a four-week span, Saluda was continuously having touchdowns called back for penalties. While there was a touchdown called back early in the game, Saluda kept itself to just two penalties, only one of which was by a starter, in the game.

