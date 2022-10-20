Ninety Six has already clinched the playoffs, but the Wildcats don’t know what seed they will be in a couple of weeks.
With two wins in its next two games, Ninety Six would be crowned region champs. With two losses, the Wildcats could finish as low as fourth, depending on results from other region games.
But Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings isn’t concerned with what other teams do.
“We can’t control what Landrum does, what anybody else does,” Owings said. “Hopefully, the cards will play out the right way and we can end up being at home, but it’s going to be a long shot, so we just need to take care of us.”
The Wildcats will continue their quest for first-round home-field advantage Friday night, as they travel to Chesnee. Ninety Six is coming off a big region win over Liberty in overtime last Friday, thanks to another stellar performance from quarterback Braden Mitchell.
In Ninety Six’s last three region games, Mitchell has been responsible for 672 yards of offense, and five touchdowns. This includes the junior’s 10-yard run to the end zone in overtime which lifted the Wildcats to their Week 8 victory.
“I knew he was going to be good, I just didn’t know what his season would be being his first year as starting quarterback,” Owings said. “He’s really shown a lot this year. He’s shown how smart he can be … if he continues to improve, he’s going to be a heck of a quarterback.”
As for Chesnee, the Eagles return home after their first win against Blacksburg last week. Chesnee runs a triple-option offense, which sticks out to Owings.
“Trying to simulate it in practice is difficult,” Owings said. “Option football is not the easiest to defend when you’re not used to it. These last few weeks, we’ve been going against the scrum. We did a little option with them, but not triple option.”
Fox Creek (2-6) at Saluda (6-2)After taking down Gilbert and Pelion, it seemed as if Saluda was going to cruise into the playoffs with an undefeated schedule and as the No. 1 team in 2A for all but two weeks of the season.
But because of its own blunders, the Tigers have tumbled from the No. 1 team in 2A all the way to No. 8 with back to back region losses. Those blunders?
Penalties.
In the last two weeks, Saluda has scored seven touchdowns, but only two have counted because of five penalties, four of which were holding calls.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s our fault,” coach Stewart Young said. “We have to do a better job of blocking without holding.”
In both losses, the holding penalties completely changed the tide of the game. Against Strom Thurmond, Saluda scored on its first two drives, but two penalties canceled out those points, leading to a 6-3 loss. Last week, three holding calls wiped out touchdowns before Saluda ultimately lost by 11 points.
Saluda hopes to correct those blunders before hosting Fox Creek for its final home game of the regular season. Fox Creek has struggled this season, especially on offense where the Predators have averaged just 16 points a game.
“They have some big running backs and a quarterback that is really scrappy,” Young said. “They could have easily won in that Batesburg-Leesville game, they were leading with 5 minutes left in the game. They have some good looking kids that play hard. We play in a tough conference, and I think that’s starting to show. Nothing is given to us, we’ve learned that the last two weeks. We have to earn it.”
Calhoun Falls (0-8)
at McCormick (4-4)In the first half of its game last week, Calhoun Falls started to accomplish the goal coach Zak Theus has been trying to instill in his team since he took over.
Against Ware Shoals with a playoff spot on the line, the Flashes were matching the Hornets score for score for the first two quarters, entering the locker room tied at 26.
“I was really, really happy about what I saw in the first half. That’s the direction that we’re heading,” Theus said. “It’s a process, and one of the parts of the process was fighting back. ... It was just back and forth. To go into halftime tied, the direction that we’re trying to head with this team. It was there.”
Then the wheels fell off, as Ware Shoals ran all over the Flashes in the second half leading to a blowout win. Theus said his team just struggled to hold onto the ball, turning the ball over three straight drives to start the half.
One of the biggest boosts for the Flashes was the return of junior Jamarri Norman, who was an instant impact player on the field on Friday night.
Despite the loss, the spark was still lit for Calhoun Falls, who now faces McCormick and the Chiefs’ dynamic running attack.
“We’ve turned a corner,” Theus said. “These boys are coming together. The longer we’re together, the better it’s getting. McCormick has a heck of a running back and some talent, but we’re excited to play against them. Every week, we’re getting better.”
Ware Shoals (2-6)
at Southside Christian (4-3)Last Friday was huge for the Hornets.
After a 61-32 win over Calhoun Falls, Ware Shoals officially punched its ticket to the playoffs.
However, all focus is on Southside Christian this week, even with the playoffs ahead and a win in the rearview mirror.
“We know what we’re up against and we just got to continue to fight,” Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston said. “We gotta take what we learned from Calhoun Falls and take that into the Southside Christian game and try to make it a competitive game.”
With the Sabres being big up front, Johnston hopes his team can continue the momentum it built in the second half last week. With an offensive line led by Isaiah Wardlaw, the Hornets blocked the way for Justice Lomax’s 296-yard, four-touchdown game.
The Sabres do sport a stellar defense that has allowed just 6.75 points per game in region play, as they are 4-0 against region opponents.
“It’ll be a tough night because they’re such a well-prepared opponent and such a good opponent,” Johnston said. “I think their record speaks for that, but we’ll make the best of it.”
As for Johnston, Friday’s game will be his last regular season match as head coach of Ware Shoals.
“I’m just proud to have the opportunity to be the head coach here at Ware Shoals, coming from Ware Shoals and being from this town,” Johnston said. “It will be a bittersweet moment but also everyone’s time comes to an end and I understand that my time is now.”
Greenwood Christian (1-5)
at Spartanburg Christian (4-4)After their loss to Carolina Academy in Week 7, the Hawks are banged up.
Greenwood Christian coach Jolly Doolittle hopes the bye week will help, as he and his team travels to Spartanburg Christian this Friday.
“During the bye week, you gotta heal mentally, you gotta heal physically, you gotta correct your mistakes and you start advance preparation of the next team, so hopefully, we’ll get some guys back from injury,” Doolittle said.
The Hawks will roll into Spartanburg against a Warriors team coming off a 46-26 win over Thomas Sumter Academy. The Warriors boast an explosive running back in Asante Jenkins who averages 175 yards per game on the ground.
Spartanburg Christian also has a physical defensive line whose play results in many negative-yardage plays for opposing offenses.
With a dynamic running back on offense and a stellar defense line, Doolittle says Friday will be a huge game for his players at the line of scrimmage.
And the Greenwood Christian offensive line shined against the Bobcats a couple of weeks ago. The GCS line led the way for running back Hampton Davis, as he scored a season-high two touchdowns.
“When you can win up front, you’re more than halfway there,” Doolittle said. “Certainly, we’ve got to win our battles up front.”