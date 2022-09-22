For Ninety Six, its bye week came at a good time, according to coach Matthew Owings.
Although Ninety Six likely won’t return any starters from injury until Week 6, this Friday’s game at Pelion provides the Wildcats with an opportunity – to get above .500.
“It’s just good momentum-wise. Obviously, (a win) always helps with mentality,” Owings said. “We really haven’t been above .500 much the last three years, and I feel like this is the best team we’ve had.”
Pelion is also coming off a bye week after suffering a 56-3 drumming at the hands of 3A No. 8 Gilbert in Week 3. However, the Panthers are 2-0 at home this season with wins over Columbia and Eau Claire.
The Ninety Six offensive line will face a big test against a Pelion defense that likes to bring pressure and pack the box.
“The biggest thing is we block and slowing them down to where hopefully Braden (Mitchell) can do what he needs to do, hopefully our running backs can find a crease and bust them because if we can get past that front line, they’re not that many back there,” Owings said.
A win over the Panthers would also give the Wildcats two-straight wins heading into region play. Ninety Six’s first region game will come at home Sept. 30 against Blacksburg.
However, the Wildcats’ focus is on Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kick at Pelion.
“I think we have the guys to win,” Owings said. “(We need to slow) their defensive attack, if we can do that, I think we’re in a good spot for a big win.”
Thomas Sumter Academy (2-3) at Greenwood Christian (1-3)
Coach Jolly Doolittle’s Greenwood Christian Hawks are young – and it has shown at times on Friday nights.
“We’ve got great kids and smart kids, just don’t have a lot of experience right now,” Doolittle said. “When you put our highlights on, we look like we know what we’re doing and then the very next play, we have a bust.”
However, his team is learning, and has put together “two great weeks of practice.” This is something Doolittle says is important for a young team as it’s set to face Thomas Sumter at home on Friday night.
The Generals walk into the Emerald City off a 37-12 victory over Lake City’s Carolina Academy last Friday.
Doolittle says Thomas Sumter boasts one of the best special teams the Hawks have played with a kicker who hit a 42-yard field goal earlier this season. They also have an offense that can explode at any time, according to the seventh-year head coach.
Doolittle said GCS will have to execute better on both sides of the ball after its loss last week to Patrick Henry.
“We’ve got to be able to stop the run and run the football,” Doolittle said. “We’ve got to be able to protect the ball and cause turnovers.”
Blocking and tackling better also plays a factor in the Hawks coming out with a win following Friday’s 7:30 p.m. kick.
“We’ve got to obviously get better at that,” Doolittle said. “Any team with a losing record right now would tell you you got to block and tackle better and we’re no different.”
Christ Church (3-1) at McCormick (2-2)
The focus during McCormick's bye week was to prepare the younger Chiefs to play an important role on Friday nights. That week of preparation paid off as several new faces got involved for the Chiefs, earning their first win in region play.
"That bye week couldn't have come for a better time for McCormick," coach Paul Pratt said. "We had some injuries and we wanted to work on the interior line. That really helped us out and it was proven last week."
Pratt has said since the preseason the key for McCormick's success started at the offensive line. That group dominated on Friday night, as the Chiefs ran for more than 210 yards behind them against the Hornets.
"Our main objective was to get off, punch and get to the next level," Pratt said. "We've had trouble with linebackers attacking the holes and making a quick rush for a tackle for a loss."
With the win against Dixie, McCormick is 1-0 in region play, meaning it all but is in the playoffs, as Region 1-A sends six of its seven teams to the playoffs.
McCormick continues its region schedule on Friday, as it hosts Christ Church, who is the No. 6 team in 1A this year.
The Cavaliers are coming off a 73-0 win against Calhoun Falls the week before. Their main offinsive weapon is their running game, running behind Dashun Reeder,. who averages 126 yards a game.
"They're a good sound team. They don't make a lot of mistakes," Pratt said. "We just have to go out there and play fundamental football."
West-Oak (2-2) at Calhoun Falls (0-4)
When the clock hit all zeros in Calhoun Falls' first region game of the season, there wasn't much coach Zak Theus had to say about the 73-point loss to the No. 6 team in 1A.
His team was without one of its best players in Ty Turman and several other key players, forcing a lot of Blue Flash freshmen to step into big roles in the game. Despite the score, Theus thinks the loss will help his young program in the future.
"Going into the game, we didn't have our quarterback and were down a lot of pieces," Theus said. "We went in there with a lot of our young guys against one of the best teams in the state and got challenged. It hurt. It was one of those losses that hurt, but I think it was something that is going to propel us to where we need to get."
Coming into the week, Theus didn't know what to expect after a devastating loss, but he said this week has been the best week of practice the team has had in his brief tenure.
"I was kind of curious what the atmosphere was going to be like after what happened. I'll be honest, this has been the best week of practice we've had since I've been here," Theus said. "The kids shrugged off last week and we're worried about West-Oak. We're not dwelling on the past."
Calhoun Falls will play its first home game in two weeks, hosting a 3A West-Oak team that is coming off a loss to Ware Shoals.
West-Oak runs the spread but struggled to match Ware Shoals' speed in the 30-point loss two weeks ago. Turman will return for the Flashes as they are starting to get healthier as the season progresses.