It wasn’t the result Ware Shoals coach Chris Johnston wanted in last Friday’s nail-biting loss 21-14 against Dixie.
But one thing unquestionably stuck out – his team’s fight.
Ware Shoals (1-5) scored both of its touchdowns in the second half after being down 9-0 at halftime.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some momentum coming from that game going into the McCormick game,” Johnston said.
The Hornets will play host to McCormick on Thursday night at Tommy Davis Field. The Chiefs (2-3) travel to their familiar foe after getting blown out 47-6 by Christ Church last Friday.
Despite the loss, the Chiefs’ running game still poses a legitimate threat, especially with senior running back A’Chean Durant in the backfield.
“We’re going to have to tackle (Durant) by committee, one person just can’t tackle him,” Johnston said. “We’re just going to have to swarm to the ball and tackle him by committee and not let him get ahead of steam. If we can put bodies on him before he gets loose, then that would benefit us.”
Ware Shoals also has a solid running game with Justice Lomax anchoring the offense. However, the Hornets face a setback with Dalton Boyter suffering a season-ending injury last week.
The Hornets will return sophomore wide receiver Jayce Medlin against McCormick from concussion protocol.
“I’m just proud of our guys with the way we continue to fight,” Johnston said. “That’s what we do here at Ware Shoals.”
Kickoff for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Pelion (3-2) at Saluda (5-0)Coming off its bye week, Saluda had its toughest test it had faced to that point in the season, and maybe its toughest test of the entire regular season when Gilbert came into town.
The Tigers won that game thanks to two trick passes from running back Brayden Williams to Jamarcus Mobley, a pair of long touchdown runs by Tyleke Mathis and a couple of field-flipping punts by Sam Espinoza.
The key Saluda’s offense, which averaged 7.9 yards a play last week, is to spread the ball around, so the defense isn’t fixated on one or two Tigers. On Friday, the Tigers accomplished that goal, as several players made big plays in the 33-21 win against Gilbert.
But the key to Saluda’s offense taking off is through Mathis. Against Gilbert, Mathis finished with 11 tackles, which was second on the team, while adding 18 receiving yards. His biggest offensive impact statistically was in the fourth quarter when he ripped off two runs for a combined 108 yards, scoring the final two Tiger touchdowns.
“His play on defense was really good too. We have to get him the ball more,” Young said. “We had some close games early in the year where we getting exposed because we didn’t have a good enough plan. We had to go to the board and come up with some new things. We held on to them until we needed them, and we needed them Friday night for sure.
“We just said we’re going to put him back there and run the single-wing and see if they can tackle him. They couldn’t. We’re going to continue to be creative with him. ... That’s not a secret. Everyone knows we need to get him the ball.”
“They have a good culture there,” Young said. “They were 3-0 early in the year. They can do some things RPO-wise that is dangerous. They have a guy that does about everything for them. Their quarterback is dangerous in the open field. They present some challenges. You just hope this game isn’t a trap game, because you came off an emotional win.”
Dixie (2-4)
at Southside Christian (1-3)Don’t let the record fool you, Southside Christian is good.
And Dixie coach Vic Lollis certainly isn’t looking past the Sabres.
“It’s going to be a good one,” Lollis said. “(Southside Christian coach Mike Sonneborn) has got a good ball team up there, experienced, well-coached, they’re big, physical.”
The Hornets are coming off a big region win last Friday over rival Ware Shoals that saw Dixie rush for 240 yards. However, the team also let up 95 yards in penalties, many of which came up in crucial situations for Dixie.
This has been a point of emphasis for the Hornets this week in practice.
“We’re just trying to get fundamentally more sound,” Lollis said. “We’re trying to cut back our mistakes and working on the rights and wrongs of each play.
Southside Christian, the No. 6-ranked team in 1A, is also coming off of a big Week 5 win. The Sabres took down then-No. 1 St. Joseph’s last Friday after losing to Abbeville and one of North Carolina’s top teams in Charlotte Christian.
The Sabres run a run-heavy offense that ran for 337 yards on 46 carries last week. Although Southside Christian quarterback Ja’Corey Martin ran for 162 yards and passed just four times against St. Joseph’s, Lollis said the senior can be a threat through the air as well.
Dixie’s star player, Hunter Satterfield, on the other hand is still slowly progressing through his groin injury after being limited against Ware Shoals. Despite the injury, the senior running back ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the Battle of the Hornets.
Dixie will kick off 7:30 p.m. Thursday. at Southside Christian.
Colleton Prep (6-0)
at Greenwood Christian (1-4)Thursday’s rescheduled game was canceled Wednesday afternoon.