It was a lot closer than the Ninety Six Wildcats wanted it to be.
Ninety Six couldn’t seem to pull away from a winless Blacksburg team as the visiting Wildcats were within a score for a majority of the Thursday night bout.
But throughout the 24-13 win, one thing remained constant – Zayvion King’s running game.
The sophomore running back ran for 139 yards on 18 carries and scored the game-sealing touchdown with 1:34 remaining to help give his team the region-opening victory.
For his heroics, King is being honored as the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“It felt like an average game, I didn’t even know I was going off like that,” King said. “I just had fun trying to get the dub.”
King stepped up in a big way for Ninety Six with 95 of his rushing yards coming in the second half. The second-year varsity player also tacked on three receptions for 16 yards, all of which came in the last half.
But it was King’s four-yard run to the end zone that highlighted his night, and allowed Ninety Six coach Matthew Owings to exhale.
“It was relieving because I just kept waiting, just kept waiting, you just hope and pray nothing bad happens,” Owings said. “It’s just sort of a sigh of relief because I was tense. I might have been more tense than I was at the beginning of the season against Emerald.”
Big performances like these aren’t new to King, even as a sophomore. Ninety Six’s top running back ran for 132 yards and a touchdown just the week before in a 36-7 win over Pelion. So far this season, King has run for a team-high 386 yards on 58 carries, averaging 6.2 yards a carry.
“He doesn’t get taken down by one guy very often,” Owings said. “A lot of times when I think he’s down, he keeps going, he lunges forward and gets another yard or two, which is huge.”
King wasn’t the only Ninety Six runner to deliver in the Week 6 contest. Along with the sophomore’s yards, the hosting Wildcats ran for 298 yards, including 85 yards from quarterback Braden Mitchell.
However, it wasn’t just an excellent effort from the Ninety Six backfield but the offensive line as well, even without star senior Martavis “Chico” Mason.
“I appreciate them a lot for sure,” King said. “There was always an opening and they did what they had to do for me to get my yards.”
Now with Ninety Six 1-0 in region play, King and his team will look to add to their three-game winning streak Friday against Landrum. As for his next two years in the maroon and gold, King wants to develop on and off the field.
“I feel like I have a lot coming for me,” King said. “(I’m looking forward to) getting better on the field, just trying to improve as a person so I can go far.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
