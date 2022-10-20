When Westside quarterback Cutter Woods took a knee to end Friday’s game at 31-21, Greenwood’s region winning streak was snapped at four.
While falling to 2-1 in region play isn’t ideal, it’s almost exactly the same situation the Eagles faced in 2020.
Two years ago, Greenwood started the COVID-19 shortened season 2-0 in the region and then lost a two-possession game before traveling to Greenville.
In that game, the Eagles won in a blowout fashion to earn a part of the region championship. On Friday, Greenwood will try to relive its past when it travels to Greenville.
“Our goal is still on the table. Our goal every year is to win the state championship and the region championship,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “We still have a shot of that against Greenville on Friday night. If we can win and finish out the season with a win against Pickens, then we’ll be 3-1 just like them and Westside. They still have games to play. Everything is still out there for us to have an opportunity to achieve our preseason goals. That’s the way we’re looking at it and that’s the plan.”
The Red Raiders started their season almost identically to Greenwood, starting the year 1-3 with a loss to a couple 5A teams. The biggest problem for the Raiders was their offense struggled to match points their defense was giving up. In the first three games, Greenville averaged 28 points a game, but it was allowing 48 points a game.
Then the Red Raiders made a quarterback change, moving sophomore Bryson Drummond to quarterback. Since then, Greenville’s offense has been nearly unstoppable, scoring 64.6 points in those five games.
“They made a switch at quarterback about halfway through the season, and that’s when they really spurred them on,” Liner said. “They went from a pure passer to a guy that a dual-threat guy. Once they made that switch, they’ve been lethal. They have weapons at every position, two really good running backs, receivers that have been offered by everyone.”
The past two seasons, Greenwood has slowed down the powerful Greenville offense enough, but with the extra firepower Greenville has and Greenwood’s injuries mounting up, that will be a battle to watch Friday.
On offense, Greenville is loaded. Along with Drummond, who has accounted for 1,207 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, the Red Raiders have wide receivers Tyler Brown, a three-star that has 550 yards and nine touchdowns this season, and Mazeo Bennett, a four-star receiver that committed to Tennessee this past weekend and has 11 touchdowns and 513 yards this year. Along with the skill positions, the Raiders have a stacked offensive line led by 6-foot-6, 300 pound tackle Blake Franks.
With the injuries mounting up, Greenwood has started to play some players on both sides of the ball, moving safety/linebacker Josiah Jeffery to wide receiver some, wingback Jaylen Robinson to safety and corner Donovan Boyles to wingback. Others will most likely follow.
“We’ve got a bunch that are going to do that this week. We started it practicing it,” Liner said. “We have a lot of people (playing both ways) and we’re going to have to if we’re going to have a chance to win. It’s gotten cooler. There’s no excuse for our guys to be cramping up or not being in good enough shape to not have an opportunity to play more plays than they’ve been playing.”