The first time Saluda coach Stewart Young met Kenmane Brunson was at a gas station during the spring of 2020. The rising freshman’s biggest concern then?
When is he going to be able to put the pads back on and play football?
Now as a junior for the Tigers, Brunson has become the team leader in the locker room and on both sides of the ball, staring at linebacker and dominating at running back.
Brunson played sparingly as a freshman, mostly playing special teams and running back behind Montrevious Baker. Initially, that was going to be his role as a sophomore, mixing in some outside linebacker, but because the Tigers were running low on players, the 5-foot-4 sophomore volunteered for the middle linebacker job.
“He goes and makes all these tackles the first game of the year, and we’re like ‘Okay, we’ll keep him there,’” Young said.
It might have been the best decision the coaching staff made in 2021.
Brunson finished his sophomore year as Saluda’s leading tackler, racking up more than 80 tackles, and was an all-Lakelands selection.
Since the Tigers were eliminated in the 2021 playoffs, Brunson has been on a different level.
He’s grown as a player and physically, becoming the Tigers’ pound-for-pound strongest player on the team. He worked hard at school building his strength during the Tigers’ weight training sessions, but also took his work home with him, grinding out pushups every day.
“We worked a lot this summer, even outside the weight room,” Brunson said. “I would just go to the gym at home doing pushups and stuff like that. ... I want to be the best and have the best team. That drives me.”
The results have paid off, as he has already racked up more than 80 tackles this season. In back-to-back games this year, Brunson finished with 19 tackles in wins against Emerald and Gilbert.
“He’s just a tough dude,” Young said. “I told my team this before and I’ve told other people, if you want to be successful, do what this man does right here.”
On offense, he’s added a veteran presence to the position, running for 322 yards and three touchdowns on just 50 attempts.
Last season, Brunson learned the ins and outs of middle linebacker. This year, he’s added to his versatility, moving around to outside linebacker in a couple of different formations.
“Playing defense is fun. I like it when they move me around,” Brunson said. “I like playing inside and outside. It really doesn’t matter.”
That selflessness and stellar play on the field are the reasons he has become the heart and soul of the 2022 Tigers.
“Kenmane works his tail off in the weight room. Kenmane is an all-A student. Kenmane is the last one off the bus cleaning it up. He is our heart and soul,” Young said after the Tigers’ win against Gilbert. “He’s not going to be denied much. He’s going to get what he’s going to get done.”
