For the second straight week, Greenwood is getting back to the basics.
After its defeat against A.C. Flora, Greenwood’s coaching staff focused on simplifying the offense, and, for the most part, against Sandy Creek, it worked. Greenwood held onto the ball and finished with more than 250 rushing yards.
The problem was the Eagles couldn’t keep up with Sandy Creek’s offense, which torched their secondary time and time again to the tune of 286 yards through the air and four touchdowns.
“We’ve tried to overcompensate a little bit with our inexperience with scheme. We’ve tried to have the perfect play call or perfect coverage for everything, to cover up that inexperience, and it’s backfired,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “This past weekend, we just said ‘We’re going to do these couple things and get really good at them instead of trying to be perfect.’ ... Sometimes as coaches, when you have some inexperience at some places you maybe overcoach that a little bit.”
Liner said Greenwood’s key will be to force teams to drive 80 yards instead of giving up chunk plays. That strategy will help the offense control the ball and help the defense force punts, as the Eagles have forced just one punt this season against Sandy Creek’s second-team offense.
“If you force high school teams to drive it, then lots of times, good things happen for you because very few high school teams can go 80 yards every time they touch it,” Liner said. “If you force them to keep snapping it, keep snapping it, they may get a penalty or a turnover. If you give up big play after big play, that makes their life easy. When you simplify things and force them to drive it, then you force people to punt. Very few high school offenses are that spectacular to where they can do 10-15 play drives consistently.”
The Eagles new game plan will face a tough test Friday when they travel to Dorman, which is the No. 5 team in 5A.
The Cavaliers are led by a stacked offensive line that includes four-star prospect Markee Anderson and D.J. Geth.
Anderson is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite and is a South Carolina commit. Geth is a three-star North Carolina commit.
“We have some very talented defensive linemen, so I’m actually excited to see how they matchup against those guys that have already received those accolades,” Liner said. “A couple of our guys are younger, but a couple of our guys are seniors that are pretty darn good. That’s one of the matchups that I’m excited to see how they compete against that level of an offensive line. Dorman always has that. ... I think that will really give us an idea where we are there.”
Behind the powerful group of linemen, Dorman has the combination of Demarius Foster and Kendell Lewis. Foster ran for 306 yards against Greenville and 84 yards against North Augusta, two teams Greenwood will play later this season. Lewis finished with 118 against North Augusta.
“We’re probably a little bit better wired to stop a power running attack than what we saw last week,” Liner said. “With Dorman, you have to stop their run first. If not, they’ll just keep running until the cows come home.”
Along with the potent running attack, Dorman quarterback Hudson Talley has completed 14 of his 24 attempts for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, Dorman also has three-star cornerback D.J. Porter, who is committed to Appalachian State.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.