When Greenwood stepped off its bus at Serrine Stadium, it had a chance to play for a share of the region championship. But 73 points later, that dream was crushed by Greenville, who captured the Region 1-4A championship.

Greenwood managed just 179 yards in the loss and turned the ball over six times. Greenville racked up 411 total yards and scored on all but one of its possessions, which was ended by the end of the first half.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags