When Greenwood stepped off its bus at Serrine Stadium, it had a chance to play for a share of the region championship. But 73 points later, that dream was crushed by Greenville, who captured the Region 1-4A championship.
Greenwood managed just 179 yards in the loss and turned the ball over six times. Greenville racked up 411 total yards and scored on all but one of its possessions, which was ended by the end of the first half.
“That was like a horror movie,” Greenwood coach Chris Liner said. “It’s a season of many firsts. ... When you turn the ball over six times in one half, things are going to get away from you, I don’t care who you’re playing. Sometimes when it rains it pours.”
On Monday, Liner gave his team two options for the rest of the season — it can quit and get bounced from the playoffs early on, or it can fight to continue to save its season.
“This weekend, we prepared as hard as we have all year trying to give our team the best chance to be successful. That’s what we’re doing,” Liner said. “... We just talked to them about what we need to do to win against Pickens and that’s all we’re worried about. We’ll worry about what comes next after this week.”
Pickens reached the playoffs last season as the No. 4 team in Region 1, but were quickly dispatched by Greenwood, who dominated that game 49-3.
But that was last year and this year, both teams are very different.
Greenwood’s biggest heel this year has been injuries. Fourteen players that were listed to be starters in the preseason have missed time, several of which have been lost for multiple weeks or even the season. Those 14 players are mostly on defense, but four of the players played on offense, including three members of the backfield. Two of the four tore will miss the remainder of the season with knee injuries, while one of them, Ve Morton, missed most of the season with a broken ankle.
“By the middle of the second quarter last week, we were down 14 starters from the spring,” Liner said. “It’s really hard to overcome. We’ve gotten Ve back but he’s not 100%. With Jayden (Lagroone) coming back that helped some. We’ll see about Gaines (Adams) this week. He did practice some, so hopefully he’ll be able to go.”
Pickens’ biggest change was its offense, which Liner said looks a little bit like T.L. Hanna’s offense that liked to focus on quick pitches with some traps and counters mixed in.
“You do see a little bit of similarities there (between Pickens and T.L. Hanna), but you also see some of the stuff that we ran 30 years ago,” Liner said. “Football is always cyclical. What you see in the 70s actually comes back at some point.”
Overall, Pickens is 1-3 in region play but an upset of the Eagles would create chaos in Region 1, as the bottom three teams would all be 2-3 in the region standings and would create a tie-breaker event. But a Greenwood win on Friday seals the No. 3 seed in the playoffs for the Eagles.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.