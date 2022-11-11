Eleven weeks ago, Greenwood started its non-region gauntlet at A.C. Flora.
Why?
For games exactly like the one it will play on Saturday.
Greenwood is traveling to the No. 3 team in 4A in the second round of the playoffs. Northwestern enters the second-round matchup 10-1, but that’s not even the best record team Greenwood has played this year.
If you add the Eagles non-region schedule’s record together, the five teams are a whopping 44-10. Add in the two teams they lost to in region play, that record jumps to 61-15. All seven of those teams are still playing in their respective playoffs.
“That was kind of the whole point,” coach Chris Liner said. “When you play teams like that, it comes with a price. It’s very hard to run that gambit and be 5-0 when you’re facing some top teams in the state. ...
“It was on purpose. Yes, Northwestern is really good, but even in our own region, Greenville is really good, Westside is really good. It wasn’t just the non-region. Our region, we won three games. ... If nothing else, when the ball is snapped and you see the speed of the game, our guys are not going to be in awe.”
But a lot has changed for Greenwood since it started that gauntlet.
Players have floated on both sides of the ball, especially the past couple of weeks.
The tag-team of Josiah Jeffery and Kaleb Burton have led the Eagles offense, totaling 89 points in the two games the pair have been rotating at quarterback. Both have run for more than 100 yards in the two games, combining for 505 yards on the ground in the two games.
“The big thing too is we haven’t turned the ball over much. That’s been our bugaboo in the games that we’ve played terrible,” Liner said. “We’ve given them 15 turnovers, and you’re not going to beat anybody, I don’t care how good you are, if you’re turning the ball over that way. Limiting our turnovers and having a two-headed monster with KB doing what he does well and Joe doing what he does well has certainly helped us the last couple of games.”
Northwestern is an air-raid offense that is one of the best in the state.
Passing wise, the Trojans are led by sophomore quarterback Finley Polk, who has thrown for 2,476 yards and 26 touchdowns. Elijah Caldwell is their top target, bringing in 53 catches and 13 touchdowns to go alongside his 1,051 receiving yards.
While they run the air-raid, the Trojans running game is their catalyst, especially behind their running back who has the fitting name of Turbo Richard. Richard has 19 touchdowns this season, running for 1,591 yards and is averaging 8.5 yards a carry.
“We’re not going to play them in a traditional front, trying to have more athletes on the field,” Liner said. “That’s been the biggest thing, just trying to match their tempo. The hard part about Northwestern is, when you hear air-raid, you think 80-20 throw. Their almost the opposite of that, they’re about 70-30 run. Yes they have a really good wideout. Yes they have a young quarterback that can spin it, but they have a running back named Turbo, which I think is awesome. He’s really good. He kind of reminds me of Ve (Morton). he’s a think kid that is really hard to bring down, but he’s fast. They’ve got a weapon just about at every position.
“If you sell out just trying to stop their perimeter and horizonal and vertical passing game, they’re just going to give it to (Richard) every time. They’ll even go gun two backs. Coach (Page) Wofford has done a really good job of making that offense his own and playing to their strengths. He is one, if not the best play caller in the state. That certainly makes them a formidable offense.”